Red Paint Attack on Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture: 29-Year-Old Arrested

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Red Paint Attack on Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture: 29-Year-Old Arrested @BTA

The Ministry of Culture in Sofia became the target of a red paint attack in the early hours of May 9. The incident occurred around 3 a.m., and police were quickly alerted. Officers from the Internal Security Service detained a 29-year-old man at the scene. The man, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested, but his motives remain unknown, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

The act is the latest in a series of red paint protests targeting institutions and buildings in the Bulgarian capital. On February 22, during a demonstration organized by the pro-Russian party "Revival" in defense of the Bulgarian lev, red paint and firecrackers were thrown at the European Commission Representation building in Sofia. The protest escalated when the building's entrance was set on fire. Four members of "Revival" – Dimitar Shterev, Martin Peykov, Slavcho Krumov, and Strahil Yordanov – were later arrested and charged with hooliganism for their roles in the incident.

This was not the first time "Revival" supporters targeted the EC Representation. On May 23, 2023, they smeared the building with red paint during a protest against what they described as Brussels' interference in Bulgarian affairs. Among the demonstrators were members of parliament from the party, who gathered to express their opposition to the ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Following the protest, party member Georgi Khrisimirov posted a brief message on Facebook: "Today, Reivval expressed our opinion on the issue of ratifying the Istanbul Convention."

The red paint motif has also been employed in other politically charged demonstrations. In August 2023, the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was defaced with red paint amid ongoing calls for its relocation.

On February 23, 2024, over 100 liters of red paint were poured at the entrance of the Russian embassy in Sofia. The action, led by the BOEC association and artist Rafael Kazakov, was staged on the eve of the anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "This is the blood of 50 children," Kazakov declared, describing the protest as an art installation symbolizing the blood of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war. The demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags and displayed a banner that read, "Glory to Ukraine. Putin is a terrorist."

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: red, culture, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:08

Economic Expert Highlights Key Hurdles for Bulgaria’s Euro Transition

Iliya Lingorski, a member of the Bulgarian National Bank's (BNB) Governing Board, highlighted the significant logistical challenges of adopting the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:19

Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Euro Referendum as PM Accuses President of Destabilizing the Nation

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00

Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:54

Constitutional Expert and Union Leader Slam Radev's Move for Euro Referendum as Unconstitutional and 'Too Late'

Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:25

Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Euro Referendum as PM Accuses President of Destabilizing the Nation

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:47

Radev vs. the Bulgarian Parliament: Euro Adoption Referendum Faces Backlash

Last night, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the National Assembly for a referendum with the question: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?"

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria