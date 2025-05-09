Red Paint Attack on Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture: 29-Year-Old Arrested

The Ministry of Culture in Sofia became the target of a red paint attack in the early hours of May 9. The incident occurred around 3 a.m., and police were quickly alerted. Officers from the Internal Security Service detained a 29-year-old man at the scene. The man, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested, but his motives remain unknown, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

The act is the latest in a series of red paint protests targeting institutions and buildings in the Bulgarian capital. On February 22, during a demonstration organized by the pro-Russian party "Revival" in defense of the Bulgarian lev, red paint and firecrackers were thrown at the European Commission Representation building in Sofia. The protest escalated when the building's entrance was set on fire. Four members of "Revival" – Dimitar Shterev, Martin Peykov, Slavcho Krumov, and Strahil Yordanov – were later arrested and charged with hooliganism for their roles in the incident.

This was not the first time "Revival" supporters targeted the EC Representation. On May 23, 2023, they smeared the building with red paint during a protest against what they described as Brussels' interference in Bulgarian affairs. Among the demonstrators were members of parliament from the party, who gathered to express their opposition to the ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Following the protest, party member Georgi Khrisimirov posted a brief message on Facebook: "Today, Reivval expressed our opinion on the issue of ratifying the Istanbul Convention."

The red paint motif has also been employed in other politically charged demonstrations. In August 2023, the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was defaced with red paint amid ongoing calls for its relocation.

On February 23, 2024, over 100 liters of red paint were poured at the entrance of the Russian embassy in Sofia. The action, led by the BOEC association and artist Rafael Kazakov, was staged on the eve of the anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "This is the blood of 50 children," Kazakov declared, describing the protest as an art installation symbolizing the blood of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war. The demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags and displayed a banner that read, "Glory to Ukraine. Putin is a terrorist."