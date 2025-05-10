Moscow Visit: Xi Jinping Echoes Kremlin’s Stance on Ukraine War

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his support for Russia during his visit to Moscow on May 8. He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an ally in the formation of a new world order and emphasized their united stance on the war against Ukraine. The statement came after bilateral talks, with Xi Jinping reiterating China’s position in favor of addressing the war's "root causes." This phrase mirrors Kremlin rhetoric, which attributes the conflict to issues such as NATO expansion, the perceived suppression of Russian language and culture in Ukraine, and discrimination against Russian-speaking populations.

The joint statement issued after the talks aligns China with Russia's narrative regarding the conflict. Xi's presence and endorsement provide Putin with significant diplomatic support, especially at a time when the United States continues to pressure Moscow to cease its military actions in Ukraine. "Xi's participation – and the joint statement aligning China with Russia's view of the conflict – provide Putin with an important boost," a source noted.

During his stay in Moscow, Xi Jinping also emphasized the deep and enduring nature of Sino-Russian relations, stating that both countries should remain "true friends of steel that have been through a hundred trials by fire." The leaders pledged to enhance cooperation in various domains, particularly in military coordination, and to counter what they describe as Washington's dual containment strategy aimed at both nations. The agreement also highlights their intention to increase bilateral trade and investment by 2030.

Xi Jinping and Putin have held numerous meetings over the years, formalizing a "no-limits partnership" in February 2022, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China’s role as Russia’s most significant trading partner has helped the Kremlin mitigate the impact of Western sanctions, maintaining economic ties despite global pressure.

Xi arrived in Moscow on May 7 to participate in the Victory Day celebrations on May 9. As part of the commemorations, Chinese military personnel are expected to take part in the parade on Red Square. Putin noted that the Chinese contingent would be the largest among foreign military units present at the event. Victory Day in Russia marks the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945.