Bulgarian President Rumen Radev marked Europe Day and Victory over Fascism Day by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia, alongside Vice President Iliana Yotova, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, and Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. During the ceremony, Radev emphasized that Europe lacks a clear strategy for ending the war in Ukraine. He stated, "Eighty years after the end of the most devastating war in human history, we are once again witnessing conflicts resolved through force. Europe seems to have no independent vision for the restoration of peace and instead invests in a cause that, in my view, is doomed."

Radev further questioned whether Europe is drifting away from its original ideals of unity and peace, suggesting that the continued militarization of the conflict could exacerbate destruction and human suffering. He expressed skepticism over the EU’s approach of arming Ukraine in the hope of forcing negotiations, asserting that this strategy was only resulting in more casualties and territorial losses.

Addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding Bulgaria’s procurement of F-16 fighter jets, Radev noted that the issue was politicized and mishandled by the previous government under Boyko Borissov. He criticized the Borissov administration for reducing the ground technical package for the F-16s in 2019, attributing the current defense complications to those decisions. "The problem is not the aircraft itself nor the American side; it is the way the procurement was conducted under pressure from external influences," Radev said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov issued a statement emphasizing the importance of European unity amid ongoing geopolitical crises. "Today, we celebrate the foundations upon which Europe was built – peace, solidarity, and unity. Bulgaria's integration into Schengen is well-deserved, and the Eurozone is our next goal. We will soon achieve it as a trustworthy partner that honors its commitments," Zhelyazkov stated, underscoring the economic and infrastructural benefits Bulgaria has gained through its EU membership.

Delyan Peevski, leader of the "DPS-New Beginning" party, echoed Zhelyazkov’s sentiments, highlighting the significance of maintaining Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic orientation. He emphasized the need for Bulgaria to continue aligning with the EU while safeguarding its national dignity and sovereignty. Peevski said, "Bulgaria must proceed on its path to becoming a full member of the Eurozone, but this must be done without compromising our national interests and freedoms."