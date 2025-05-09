On May 9th: 'Europe Has No Vision for Peace' - Bulgaria's President Criticizes EU’s Approach to Ukraine

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria: On May 9th: 'Europe Has No Vision for Peace' - Bulgaria's President Criticizes EU’s Approach to Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev marked Europe Day and Victory over Fascism Day by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia, alongside Vice President Iliana Yotova, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, and Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. During the ceremony, Radev emphasized that Europe lacks a clear strategy for ending the war in Ukraine. He stated, "Eighty years after the end of the most devastating war in human history, we are once again witnessing conflicts resolved through force. Europe seems to have no independent vision for the restoration of peace and instead invests in a cause that, in my view, is doomed."

Radev further questioned whether Europe is drifting away from its original ideals of unity and peace, suggesting that the continued militarization of the conflict could exacerbate destruction and human suffering. He expressed skepticism over the EU’s approach of arming Ukraine in the hope of forcing negotiations, asserting that this strategy was only resulting in more casualties and territorial losses.

Addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding Bulgaria’s procurement of F-16 fighter jets, Radev noted that the issue was politicized and mishandled by the previous government under Boyko Borissov. He criticized the Borissov administration for reducing the ground technical package for the F-16s in 2019, attributing the current defense complications to those decisions. "The problem is not the aircraft itself nor the American side; it is the way the procurement was conducted under pressure from external influences," Radev said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov issued a statement emphasizing the importance of European unity amid ongoing geopolitical crises. "Today, we celebrate the foundations upon which Europe was built – peace, solidarity, and unity. Bulgaria's integration into Schengen is well-deserved, and the Eurozone is our next goal. We will soon achieve it as a trustworthy partner that honors its commitments," Zhelyazkov stated, underscoring the economic and infrastructural benefits Bulgaria has gained through its EU membership.

Delyan Peevski, leader of the "DPS-New Beginning" party, echoed Zhelyazkov’s sentiments, highlighting the significance of maintaining Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic orientation. He emphasized the need for Bulgaria to continue aligning with the EU while safeguarding its national dignity and sovereignty. Peevski said, "Bulgaria must proceed on its path to becoming a full member of the Eurozone, but this must be done without compromising our national interests and freedoms."

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: europe, Ukraine, Radev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:08

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00

Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:54

Kyiv on Alert Amid Potential Oreshnik Missile Launch and Airspace Closure

Russia is set to close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar military training and rocket launch complex from May 12 to 13

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00

Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:54

Constitutional Expert and Union Leader Slam Radev's Move for Euro Referendum as Unconstitutional and 'Too Late'

Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:25

Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Euro Referendum as PM Accuses President of Destabilizing the Nation

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:47

Radev vs. the Bulgarian Parliament: Euro Adoption Referendum Faces Backlash

Last night, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the National Assembly for a referendum with the question: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?"

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria