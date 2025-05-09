Serbia’s EU Path in Question: No Progress, Closer Ties with Russia, EP Warns

Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light
European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine
The European Parliament (EP) has expressed disappointment over Serbia’s lack of progress in advancing EU accession negotiations, emphasizing that Belgrade has not opened new negotiation chapters. The EP called on Serbia to align its foreign policy with the EU, particularly regarding sanctions against Russia, and urged thorough investigations into the 1 November tragedy in Novi Sad that resulted in 16 fatalities.
In its resolution on the European Commission’s 2023 and 2024 reports on Serbia, the EP cited insufficient progress in areas critical to EU membership criteria, including the rule of law, media freedom, public administration reform, and harmonization with EU foreign policy. The document underscores that Serbia’s geopolitical stance has implications for regional stability, criticizing Belgrade for attempting to exert influence over neighboring states in the Western Balkans.
According to the EP, Serbia has made no tangible progress under Chapter 31, which covers foreign, security, and defense policy. The resolution attributes this to Belgrade’s continued close ties with Russia, despite the EU’s restrictive measures against Moscow. The document also acknowledges the sale of ammunition worth €800 million to Ukraine under a bilateral agreement, noting that Serbia has yet to adopt EU sanctions against Russia.
Furthermore, the EP resolution expressed concerns over Serbia’s ongoing connections with Russia, raising questions about its strategic orientation. The document insists that Serbia’s EU path is contingent upon recognizing Kosovo’s independence and aligning with EU policies, particularly in relation to sanctions against Russia.
Addressing the Novi Sad incident, the EP extended condolences to the families of the 16 victims and called for a comprehensive investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The resolution also highlighted the potential role of corruption in undermining safety standards, emphasizing the need for accountability in the wake of the deadly incident.
In addition, the EP urged Serbian authorities to investigate allegations of sound weapons used against students during the 15 March protest in Belgrade. It also condemned Serbia’s attempts to meddle in the internal affairs of neighboring Western Balkan states, specifically criticizing the celebration of Republika Srpska Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina as unconstitutional.
On Serbia’s relations with Kosovo, the EP called for both sides to adhere to the Brussels (2013) and Ohrid (2023) agreements and to continue dialogue aimed at normalizing relations. The resolution concluded by affirming that Serbia’s progress towards EU membership remains contingent upon substantive reforms, improved neighborly relations, and compliance with EU foreign policy directives.
