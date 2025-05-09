Serbia’s EU Path in Question: No Progress, Closer Ties with Russia, EP Warns

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Serbia’s EU Path in Question: No Progress, Closer Ties with Russia, EP Warns

The European Parliament (EP) has expressed disappointment over Serbia’s lack of progress in advancing EU accession negotiations, emphasizing that Belgrade has not opened new negotiation chapters. The EP called on Serbia to align its foreign policy with the EU, particularly regarding sanctions against Russia, and urged thorough investigations into the 1 November tragedy in Novi Sad that resulted in 16 fatalities.

In its resolution on the European Commission’s 2023 and 2024 reports on Serbia, the EP cited insufficient progress in areas critical to EU membership criteria, including the rule of law, media freedom, public administration reform, and harmonization with EU foreign policy. The document underscores that Serbia’s geopolitical stance has implications for regional stability, criticizing Belgrade for attempting to exert influence over neighboring states in the Western Balkans.

According to the EP, Serbia has made no tangible progress under Chapter 31, which covers foreign, security, and defense policy. The resolution attributes this to Belgrade’s continued close ties with Russia, despite the EU’s restrictive measures against Moscow. The document also acknowledges the sale of ammunition worth €800 million to Ukraine under a bilateral agreement, noting that Serbia has yet to adopt EU sanctions against Russia.

Furthermore, the EP resolution expressed concerns over Serbia’s ongoing connections with Russia, raising questions about its strategic orientation. The document insists that Serbia’s EU path is contingent upon recognizing Kosovo’s independence and aligning with EU policies, particularly in relation to sanctions against Russia.

Addressing the Novi Sad incident, the EP extended condolences to the families of the 16 victims and called for a comprehensive investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The resolution also highlighted the potential role of corruption in undermining safety standards, emphasizing the need for accountability in the wake of the deadly incident.

In addition, the EP urged Serbian authorities to investigate allegations of sound weapons used against students during the 15 March protest in Belgrade. It also condemned Serbia’s attempts to meddle in the internal affairs of neighboring Western Balkan states, specifically criticizing the celebration of Republika Srpska Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina as unconstitutional.

On Serbia’s relations with Kosovo, the EP called for both sides to adhere to the Brussels (2013) and Ohrid (2023) agreements and to continue dialogue aimed at normalizing relations. The resolution concluded by affirming that Serbia’s progress towards EU membership remains contingent upon substantive reforms, improved neighborly relations, and compliance with EU foreign policy directives.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, EU, Serbia, progress

Related Articles:

Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light

European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:11

Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 12:09

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25

EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

The European Union has set a goal to completely cut off Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19

EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration

World » EU | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romanian Legal Battle: Court Challenges Ruling That Invalidated Presidential Election Results

The Ploiești Court of Appeal has ruled to annul the decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court, which had previously invalidated the results of last year’s presidential election

World » Southeast Europe | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:04

Montenegro Confirms Commitment to EU Path, Seeks Bulgaria’s Support

Montenegro’s Minister for European Affairs, Majda Gorgević, reaffirmed in an interview with BGNES that Chinese investments do not threaten the country’s EU aspirations

World » Southeast Europe | April 18, 2025, Friday // 10:15

North Macedonia Sees No Issue with Bulgarians in Constitution, But Fears Bilateral Delays in EU Accession

During the "EU Meets the Balkans" forum in Sofia, North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski addressed ongoing concerns surrounding his country's EU accession process

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Montenegro and Albania Could Join EU by 2025, Says Enlargement Commissioner

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos emphasized that the expansion of the European Union remains one of the top priorities of the current European Commission

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:18

Vucic Defies EU Pressure, Will Attend Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed his intention to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:53

Disagreements Over Corridor 8: North Macedonia Criticizes Bulgaria for Delaying Meetings and Agreement

After reports emerged this week from Bulgarian media stating that Bulgaria is "fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and start construction on a cross-border railway tunnel along Corridor 8"

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria