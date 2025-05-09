Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov: 'Introducing the Euro is the Top Priority'

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics
As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)
In an interview on Nova TV, Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), stated that the introduction of the euro is currently the most pressing issue for Bulgaria. Petkov underscored that this objective takes precedence over other political maneuvers, which is why the WCC-DB coalition is refraining from supporting the proposed votes of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet for now. Bulgaria is aiming to adopt the euro on January 1, 2025.
Petkov clarified that the coalition’s stance might shift once the country successfully joins the eurozone. "After we enter the eurozone, we will initiate our vote of no confidence on the issue of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," he said, emphasizing that the timing is crucial.
Despite the unified stance on the euro, differences remain within the WCC-DB coalition regarding the position of Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova. Democratic Bulgaria (DB) has called for Kiselova’s resignation, citing concerns over her ties with Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski. However, WCC is not ready to back this demand just yet.
“Until we are sure that there is an alternative more independent than the duo of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, we will not support the request for her resignation,” Petkov stated, suggesting that any move against Kiselova would require a more impartial candidate to replace her.
Bulgaria has been striving to adopt the euro for several years, having joined the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) in 2020 as a preparatory step. The country is now targeting January 1, 2026, as its official entry date into the eurozone, pending necessary reforms and meeting specific economic criteria.
In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance
National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro
Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro
Last night, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the National Assembly for a referendum with the question: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?"
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase