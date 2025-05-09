Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria’s pro-Russian party "Revival," has arrived in Moscow to attend the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War and the Soviet victory over fascism. Joining him are Kosta Stoyanov, a member of parliament, and Veselin Mitev, a municipal councilor from Dobrich, both representing "Revival." The group’s arrival was confirmed by Stoyanov in a Facebook post.

Kostadinov’s participation in the event follows his announcement on Nova TV a day earlier that he would be present at the parade. He also addressed the recently signed agreement between "Revival" and Vladimir Putin’s party, "United Russia," describing it as part of the multi-vector nature of his political strategy. "We can be with both Russia and the USA at the same time," Kostadinov stated.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is facing calls to investigate whether the Kremlin is financially backing members of "Revival." The demand was raised by an MEP from the Renew Europe group, who questioned the nature of the party’s ties to Moscow.

Today’s parade in Moscow will feature a curious assortment of attendees. The only major world leader confirmed to attend is Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other notable participants include Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who insisted he would attend despite potential EU backlash. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is often described as a pro-Kremlin figure, also made the journey despite airspace restrictions imposed by Baltic states. Fico’s route to Moscow reportedly involved a circuitous path through Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea, Georgia, and Dagestan.

Also expected to be present are Congolese Prime Minister Denis Sassou Nguesso, Equatorial Guinea’s President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The composition of the guest list underscores the limited number of international allies still willing to openly associate with Moscow.