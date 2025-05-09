Bulgarian Leaders Welcome New Pope, Emphasize Strengthening Ties with the Vatican

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and President Rumen Radev extended their congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following the announcement of the new head of the Catholic Church. The gesture was echoed by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who also conveyed his best wishes.

In a post on X, Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the newly elected pontiff would be a force for peace in a world marked by conflict. "I heartily congratulate the new head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV. I wish His Holiness success in his mission to strive for peace, giving hope to a world torn by wars and conflicts. I look forward to the further strengthening of relations between Bulgaria and the Holy See," Zhelyazkov wrote.

President Radev also took to X to share his thoughts: "May he work with wisdom and dedication for a more peaceful world and dialogue between all. I am convinced that he will be a defender of the weak and needy around the world. Bulgaria highly values its friendly relations with the Holy See," Radev stated.

Boyko Borissov, the GERB leader, also expressed his congratulations in a Facebook post. "May his mission be guided by wisdom, may he be a voice of peace and compassion. Bulgaria values its friendship with the Holy See and in the future we will continue our relations with respect and shared values," Borissov wrote.

Meanwhile, Iva Mihaylova, spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Bulgaria, commented on the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, during a television interview on BNT. Mihaylova noted that although Prevost was not initially among the most speculated names, those familiar with the profiles of the cardinals were not entirely surprised by the choice.

"It will be very interesting to have the first pope from the USA," Mihaylova said. "He is known as the least American cardinal for Americans. I think the cardinals were looking for three qualities in the future pope: to be a missionary, to be a positive face of the church, and to be close to the people. But at the same time, he needed to be a good manager, capable of sitting at the same table with Trump, Putin. I think Prevost meets all these requirements."

Mihaylova also reflected on the new pope’s inaugural address, highlighting his emphasis on unity and bridge-building. "His first sentence was 'peace be with you.' He addressed all people — not just Catholics," she noted.

According to Mihaylova, Pope Leo XIV is viewed as someone likely to continue some of Pope Francis’s initiatives, given their shared background in Latin America and the fact that Francis elevated Prevost to the Order of Bishops earlier this year. "He was extremely emotional. This makes me think that this is a true man of God," Mihaylova added, underscoring her impression that while the new pontiff may follow some of Francis's path, he will also bring his own distinct approach to the role.