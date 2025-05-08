Historic Choice: First American Pope Elected - Robert Prevost

Robert Prevost has been elected the new pope, making history as the first American to assume the papacy. The conclave concluded with the election of Prevost, a dual U.S.-Peruvian citizen, who currently heads the Dicastery for Bishops, a key position that oversees the appointment of new bishops worldwide. He will take the name Leo.

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected pontiff from Chicago, stepped onto the front balcony to deliver his inaugural address.

Speaking in Italian to the jubilant crowd, the 69-year-old began with, "Peace be with all of you."

He continued, "Beloved brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the risen Christ. I extend this greeting of peace to reach you, your families, and all those watching, wherever they may be. May peace be with you."

The Pope continued his first address by emphasizing a message of peace, declaring, "God loves us all, unconditionally."

Paying tribute to his predecessor, he expressed his desire to deliver his own blessing to the people, following the example set by Pope Francis during his final appearance in St. Peter’s Square. "Humanity needs Christ as a bridge to be reached by God and his love. Help us, and help each other, build bridges," he said.

Switching between Italian and Spanish, Pope Leo XIV addressed the cardinals who elected him during the two-day conclave, pausing briefly as the crowd erupted in applause. "We can all walk together towards that homeland God has prepared for us," he said, extending a special greeting to the Church of Rome.

The pontiff then spoke in Spanish to express gratitude to his former diocese in Peru, "where a loyal people has shared its faith and has given a lot."

Returning to Italian, Pope Leo XIV led the crowd in a prayer to the Virgin Mary, inviting them to seek her blessing "together." He concluded with a religious passage in Latin, paying homage to the saints and the Madonna, before extending one final blessing to the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The crowd’s cheers grew louder as Pope Leo XIV waved, with a Carabinieri band playing in the background. Observers noted that his election in just four rounds of voting signaled consensus among the cardinals that he was the right choice to continue Pope Francis’s outreach to those on the margins while also uniting a divided Church.

For centuries, the Catholic Church had never seen an American pope. Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona–Rochester in Minnesota, once speculated that the political dominance of the United States had been a barrier. "Cardinal George of Chicago used to say that until America goes into political decline, there won’t be an American pope," Barron said. "His point was that if America is already running the world politically, culturally, economically, they won’t want to also run the church."

Despite such historical reservations, Prevost emerged as a frontrunner in the conclave. Known for his centrist stance, he has advocated for marginalized communities in a manner reminiscent of Pope Francis. However, like Francis, he maintains a conservative stance on church doctrine, opposing the ordination of women as deacons.

Born in Chicago, Prevost has extensive international experience, having served for many years in Peru. His dual citizenship may have softened the potential resistance to his American background among the cardinal electors. While some may view his nationality as a drawback, his connections to Latin America align with the global outreach emphasized by his predecessors.

Prevost's election signifies a new chapter for the Catholic Church, potentially reshaping the direction of its policies and priorities. As the crowd awaits his first address as the new pontiff, eyes are fixed on St. Peter’s Basilica, where the historic announcement will be made.