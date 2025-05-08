Papal Election: White Smoke Marks the Arrival of the 267th Pope (UPDATED)

New Pope Leo XIV: A Voice for the Marginalized, a Critic of Vance and Trump
The Catholic Church has elected its 267th pope, as signaled by the emergence of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney at 7:08 pm. The announcement follows the fourth ballot of the conclave, one round earlier than the selection of Pope Francis in 2013.
Update: The new pope is American Robert Prevost.
The identity of the new Pontiff has yet to be revealed.
In St. Peter’s Square, more than 10,000 people erupted into cheers as the smoke rose, with the crowd continuing to grow as pilgrims and visitors flock to the area, eager to witness the historic announcement.
The newly chosen Pontiff will succeed Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 on Easter Monday in his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican.
