Victory and Europe Day: A Single Date, Two Powerful Meanings

May 9 serves as a dual symbol, marking both the end of World War II and the birth of a united Europe. In 2008, it officially became Europe Day, yet the historical connection to the end of the war remains significant, linking the two commemorations.

In Russia and former Soviet republics, May 9 is a national holiday known as Victory Day, where citizens honor the memory of those who died and celebrate the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The occasion is observed with grand military parades, particularly in Moscow, drawing international attention. Israel also recognizes the day, while in the EU and the US, Victory Day is commemorated on May 8.

The discrepancy in dates is due to the time difference between Moscow and Berlin, where Germany’s unconditional surrender was signed on May 8, 1945, at 10:43 p.m. Central European Time. The act was signed in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst, marking the conclusion of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history, which lasted over five years and claimed nearly 61 million lives worldwide.

World War II saw the participation of over 50 nations, with military operations spanning 40 countries across four continents. Bulgaria initially sided with Germany but switched allegiance in the final stages of the war, aiding in the liberation of Serbia, Hungary, and Austria, though at the cost of nearly 35,000 Bulgarian lives.

The war’s aftermath devastated Europe, with entire cities and villages reduced to rubble. Amid the ruins, millions of people sought to rebuild their lives, laying the foundation for a new, peaceful order. This spirit of unity eventually led to the vision of a united Europe, a concept first articulated by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman.

On May 9, 1950, Schuman proposed a plan for economic cooperation, advocating for the unification of French and German coal and steel industries as a step towards preventing future conflicts. This initiative laid the groundwork for the European Coal and Steel Community, a precursor to the European Union. The ECSC, founded by France, West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, aimed to bind nations economically to make another war “not only unthinkable, but practically impossible.”

In March 1957, the Treaty of Rome further advanced the European project, establishing the European Economic Community, which would evolve into the European Union. In recognition of Schuman’s declaration, May 9 was officially designated as Europe Day in 2009. In Bulgaria, the holiday was formally acknowledged by Decree No. 54 of the Council of Ministers on March 29, 2005.