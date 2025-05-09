Victory and Europe Day: A Single Date, Two Powerful Meanings

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Victory and Europe Day: A Single Date, Two Powerful Meanings

May 9 serves as a dual symbol, marking both the end of World War II and the birth of a united Europe. In 2008, it officially became Europe Day, yet the historical connection to the end of the war remains significant, linking the two commemorations.

In Russia and former Soviet republics, May 9 is a national holiday known as Victory Day, where citizens honor the memory of those who died and celebrate the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The occasion is observed with grand military parades, particularly in Moscow, drawing international attention. Israel also recognizes the day, while in the EU and the US, Victory Day is commemorated on May 8.

The discrepancy in dates is due to the time difference between Moscow and Berlin, where Germany’s unconditional surrender was signed on May 8, 1945, at 10:43 p.m. Central European Time. The act was signed in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst, marking the conclusion of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history, which lasted over five years and claimed nearly 61 million lives worldwide.

World War II saw the participation of over 50 nations, with military operations spanning 40 countries across four continents. Bulgaria initially sided with Germany but switched allegiance in the final stages of the war, aiding in the liberation of Serbia, Hungary, and Austria, though at the cost of nearly 35,000 Bulgarian lives.

The war’s aftermath devastated Europe, with entire cities and villages reduced to rubble. Amid the ruins, millions of people sought to rebuild their lives, laying the foundation for a new, peaceful order. This spirit of unity eventually led to the vision of a united Europe, a concept first articulated by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman.

On May 9, 1950, Schuman proposed a plan for economic cooperation, advocating for the unification of French and German coal and steel industries as a step towards preventing future conflicts. This initiative laid the groundwork for the European Coal and Steel Community, a precursor to the European Union. The ECSC, founded by France, West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, aimed to bind nations economically to make another war “not only unthinkable, but practically impossible.”

In March 1957, the Treaty of Rome further advanced the European project, establishing the European Economic Community, which would evolve into the European Union. In recognition of Schuman’s declaration, May 9 was officially designated as Europe Day in 2009. In Bulgaria, the holiday was formally acknowledged by Decree No. 54 of the Council of Ministers on March 29, 2005.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: May 9, victory, europe, Day

Related Articles:

Von der Leyen: €3 Billion More for Migration - Will It Be Enough?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled an additional €3 billion allocation aimed at addressing migration challenges

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:05

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

On May 9th: 'Europe Has No Vision for Peace' - Bulgaria's President Criticizes EU’s Approach to Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev marked Europe Day and Victory over Fascism Day by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:06

80 Years After VE Day: Lessons from WWII Loom Larger Amid New European Challenges

Europe commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with solemn ceremonies and public reflection

World | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 10:28

Bulgaria Marks May 6 with Military Parades and Festivities Honoring Saint George and the Army

On May 6, Bulgaria commemorates one of its most significant national holidays – the Day of Saint George the Victorious, also known as Gergyovden, and the official Day of the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22

25,000 Troops for Ukraine? Europe Can't Make It Happen

According to The Times, European countries are struggling to mobilize even 25,000 troops to Ukraine for a potential peacekeeping mission

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:08

Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:32

Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light

European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:11

Von der Leyen: €3 Billion More for Migration - Will It Be Enough?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled an additional €3 billion allocation aimed at addressing migration challenges

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:05

EC Calls for Evidence-Based Approach Amid F-16 Sabotage Allegations in Bulgaria

The European Commission has responded to allegations of sabotage involving the F-16 fighter jet recently delivered to Bulgaria

World » EU | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria