Sunny With Winds During the Day and Evening Rain: Friday's Weather Outlook for Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Friday, May 9, in Bulgaria calls for mostly sunny skies, but with noticeable wind. Morning temperatures will range from 7° to 12°, with Sofia experiencing around 8°.

Isolated areas may see brief showers, though the majority of the country will remain dry. Northern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Lowland will experience a mild to moderate west-northwest wind, which is expected to gradually subside in the afternoon. Later in the day, cloud cover will start to increase from the southwest, bringing rain in the evening that will spread throughout the country overnight. Daytime temperatures will reach 18° to 23°, with Sofia peaking at 19°.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will dominate with minimal chances of precipitation. However, by evening, clouds and rain will move in from the south-southwest. Winds will blow moderately from the southwest, shifting to the northwest and strengthening later. Maximum temperatures will reach 14° at 1200 meters and 6° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail, accompanied by a weak to moderate west-northwest wind along the northern coast. Highs will range between 21° and 23°. Sea temperatures will vary from 13° to 15°, with waves reaching 1-2 points.

Across the Balkan region, partly cloudy conditions are expected, with rainfall affecting Greece and North Macedonia.