EC Calls for Evidence-Based Approach Amid F-16 Sabotage Allegations in Bulgaria

The European Commission has responded to allegations of sabotage involving the F-16 fighter jet recently delivered to Bulgaria, stating that such claims must be substantiated by credible evidence and addressed through proper channels. European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier emphasized that serious accusations, particularly those suggesting foreign interference, must be approached with caution and supported by concrete proof.

Regnier highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability from Bulgarian institutions, especially given the sensitive nature of defense-related concerns. He welcomed statements from the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense aimed at clarifying the situation, underscoring the significance of maintaining open communication and addressing technical and operational issues effectively.

The European Commission continues to monitor developments in Bulgaria concerning the F-16 jet, stressing the need for member states to modernize and reinforce their defense capabilities in line with NATO standards without being subjected to undue pressure or disinformation campaigns.

Regnier further noted that in an era marked by increasing hybrid threats and geopolitical instability, particularly in regions like the Balkans, the politicization of defense matters must be avoided. He called for a measured and evidence-based approach to addressing such sensitive issues, reinforcing the necessity for calm, fact-driven discourse.

Potential Sabotage and Information Leak Surrounding F-16 Fighter Acceptance in Bulgaria

Allegations of potential sabotage during the acceptance of the F-16 fighter prompted the chairman of the parliamentary committee on security services, Atanas Atanasov, to call for a closed-door hearing of top intelligence officials. The director of the Military Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Venelin Venev, and the head of the National Security Agency, Plamen Tonchev, are expected to provide explanations regarding the reported issue with the newly acquired fighter.

Last Friday, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev clarified that the problem is not related to software, as the military does not have access to it, but rather to hardware. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that the faulty part has already been ordered from the United States and will be supplied under an existing contract at no additional cost to Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, specialized bodies are investigating how President Rumen Radev became aware of the technical issue, as the information is classified. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly emphasized that the matter is purely technical.

Chairman of the Defense Committee, Hristo Gadzhev, criticized President Radev, accusing him of politicizing the incident. GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented, suggesting that despite significant investments in the Air Force, it continues to experience serious issues, implying a failure in leadership under Radev, who previously commanded the Air Force.

Additional read: Bulgaria's New F-16 Jet Grounded Over System Failure as Leaders Clash Over Responsibility