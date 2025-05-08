BSMEPA and World Bank Launch Initiative to Address Regional Economic Disparities in Bulgaria

Business | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 15:16
Bulgaria: BSMEPA and World Bank Launch Initiative to Address Regional Economic Disparities in Bulgaria

The Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BSMEPA), under Bulgaria’s Ministry of Innovation, has formalized a partnership with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, part of the World Bank Group. The agreement, aimed at bolstering businesses in Northern Bulgaria, was signed at a ceremony held at the Council of Ministers, with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani, and BSMEPA Executive Director Boyko Takov.

The initiative is designed to enhance the competitiveness, growth, and modernization of small and medium-sized enterprises in Northern Bulgaria. The services offered will encompass financing assistance, business development support, market expansion strategies, digitalization guidance, and the introduction of innovations.

Highlighting the importance of the agreement, Donchev stated that Bulgaria’s collaboration with the World Bank builds on years of established experience. He emphasized the significance of investment in education, innovation, and human capital to foster sustainable economic progress.

Antonella Bassani underlined the shared vision between the World Bank and Bulgaria, emphasizing that the agreement aims to create better opportunities for both businesses and citizens. She noted the importance of equipping Bulgaria’s enterprises and workforce to not only adapt to change but to lead it.

BSMEPA Executive Director Boyko Takov described the project as multi-dimensional, stressing that the World Bank’s expertise would be instrumental in supporting companies in Northern Bulgaria to accelerate their development. He expressed optimism about the success of this second project with the World Bank and its potential for expansion in the future.

The agreement is part of the “Providing Comprehensive Services to Enterprises from the Northern Regions of Bulgaria” project, which falls under the 2021-2027 “Competitiveness and Innovation in Enterprises” program. The initiative seeks to address regional disparities by improving the business environment and supporting sustainable growth. Activities under the agreement will be jointly executed by BSMEPA and the World Bank, targeting a broad range of economic sectors.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSMEPA, Bulgaria, innovation, bank

Related Articles:

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Cool Temperatures Expected

On May 10, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional clear spells in the western regions

Society » Environment | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria's National Bank Confirms: Accounts to Be Converted Without Fees After Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified the procedural changes that will take effect with the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency.

Business » Finance | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Global Economic Trends in 2025: What Should Business and Investors Expect?

If you want to stay on top of the Global economic trends in 2025 be sure to read this.

Business | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:11

Turkey’s Energy Ambitions in the Balkans Grow with Key Deals with Bulgaria and Romania

Turkey is advancing its energy strategy in the Balkans with new agreements aimed at deepening its influence in the region

Business » Energy | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 09:34

Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes

Business » Finance | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

World PR Summit in Davos Highlights AI and Communication Innovation

The World PR Leaders’ Summit, an annual event hosted by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), took place in Davos, Switzerland, focusing on the future of communications and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)

Business | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 13:14

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria