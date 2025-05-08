Bulgaria's FATF Grey List Exit: Justice Minister Sets January 2026 Target

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's FATF Grey List Exit: Justice Minister Sets January 2026 Target

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev has strongly criticized the leaders of the "We Continue the Change" party for their handling of Bulgaria's inclusion on the FATF Grey List for money laundering. In a social media post, Georgiev pointed to Assen Vassilev, Kiril Petkov, and Nikolay Denkov, claiming they attempted to avoid accountability for the situation. He asserts that, while the facts speak for themselves, the best course for the WCC leaders is to remain silent.

Georgiev emphasized that the responsibility for Bulgaria's placement on the FATF Grey List falls directly on the shoulders of the WCC leadership, with the recommendations for the country's inclusion stemming from the government of Kiril Petkov. The final decision, however, was made during Nikolai Denkov's tenure. He also highlighted the continued inaction after Bulgaria's inclusion, noting that Denkov's cabinet failed to even address a critical bill to amend the Criminal Code, which was essential for fulfilling the FATF recommendations.

Turning to the government's progress, Georgiev outlined the achievements made during the first three months under the Zhelyazkov administration. He explained that significant steps have been taken to implement the recommendations for Bulgaria's removal from the Grey List. These include the adoption of key changes to the Law on Measures against the Financing of Terrorism, the introduction of legislative amendments aimed at tightening anti-money laundering measures, and preparations for a third legislative package to seize assets linked to criminal activity.

The Minister concluded by stressing the government's commitment to show progress on all the FATF recommendations by the fall, with the aim of having Bulgaria removed from the Grey List by January 2026.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: FATF, Bulgaria, Georgiev, grey

Related Articles:

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Cool Temperatures Expected

On May 10, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional clear spells in the western regions

Society » Environment | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08

Bulgaria's Borissov Jokes About Chief Prosecutor Role While Focusing on Bulgaria's Eurozone Plans

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, made a surprising remark when asked about the possibility of Borislav Sarafov becoming the permanent chief prosecutor

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:11

Bulgaria Defends Decision to Allow Vucic’s Flight to Moscow, Rejects 'Air Censorship' Claims

Bulgaria has decided not to impose "air censorship" on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s flights through its airspace en route to Moscow

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Red Paint Attack on Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture: 29-Year-Old Arrested

The Ministry of Culture in Sofia became the target of a red paint attack in the early hours of May 9

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria