Bulgaria's FATF Grey List Exit: Justice Minister Sets January 2026 Target

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev has strongly criticized the leaders of the "We Continue the Change" party for their handling of Bulgaria's inclusion on the FATF Grey List for money laundering. In a social media post, Georgiev pointed to Assen Vassilev, Kiril Petkov, and Nikolay Denkov, claiming they attempted to avoid accountability for the situation. He asserts that, while the facts speak for themselves, the best course for the WCC leaders is to remain silent.

Georgiev emphasized that the responsibility for Bulgaria's placement on the FATF Grey List falls directly on the shoulders of the WCC leadership, with the recommendations for the country's inclusion stemming from the government of Kiril Petkov. The final decision, however, was made during Nikolai Denkov's tenure. He also highlighted the continued inaction after Bulgaria's inclusion, noting that Denkov's cabinet failed to even address a critical bill to amend the Criminal Code, which was essential for fulfilling the FATF recommendations.

Turning to the government's progress, Georgiev outlined the achievements made during the first three months under the Zhelyazkov administration. He explained that significant steps have been taken to implement the recommendations for Bulgaria's removal from the Grey List. These include the adoption of key changes to the Law on Measures against the Financing of Terrorism, the introduction of legislative amendments aimed at tightening anti-money laundering measures, and preparations for a third legislative package to seize assets linked to criminal activity.

The Minister concluded by stressing the government's commitment to show progress on all the FATF recommendations by the fall, with the aim of having Bulgaria removed from the Grey List by January 2026.