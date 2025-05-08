In Bulgaria: Three Men Detained for Hooliganism and Threatening Police with Machete and Shovel

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 14:39
Bulgaria: In Bulgaria: Three Men Detained for Hooliganism and Threatening Police with Machete and Shovel @Pixabay

Three men from Radomir have been arrested and charged with hooliganism after a violent altercation, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik.

The incident occurred on May 6, shortly after 11:00 p.m., when a report was made to the 112 emergency line about a large brawl involving two groups that had been drinking. Police patrols from Radomir, Pernik, and a gendarmerie unit responded quickly to the scene in the "Garlyanitsa" residential area.

Although the authorities were able to prevent the conflict from escalating, three of the men—aged 46, 19, and 21—attempted to flee. A police pursuit followed, and the suspects were eventually apprehended. They were found in possession of a machete and a shovel and displayed aggressive behavior toward the officers.

The 46-year-old father and his two sons were initially detained for 24 hours. After further investigation, sufficient evidence led to their detention for an additional 48 hours, with charges of hooliganism and resistance to law enforcement authorities. A court is now considering a request for their detention in custody.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: radomir, machete, police

Related Articles:

Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

Head of Plovdiv Customs Office Arrested for Smuggling Operation

Miroslav Belyashki, the director of the Plovdiv Customs Office, was arrested earlier today for allegedly facilitating a new smuggling route for cigarettes

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:58

Man Detained After Firing Gun Near Kindergarten in Sofia

A 54-year-old man, previously known to law enforcement, opened fire with a gas pistol near a kindergarten in Sofia's Lyulin district

Crime | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49

Thousands Fined for Speeding, Drifting, and Phone Use as Sofia Police Step Up Patrols

Nearly 80,000 drivers have been recorded speeding on the streets of Sofia by cameras installed by the Traffic Police, according to Commissioner Nikolay Krusharski

Society » Incidents | April 11, 2025, Friday // 10:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Cocaine Bust in Irish Waters: 'Verila' Ship’s Bulgarian Crew Members Sentenced to 10 Years

Two Bulgarian sailors, Kamen Petkov, 36, and Nikola Penchev, 34, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ireland for their involvement in a cocaine trafficking scheme

Crime | May 9, 2025, Friday // 15:30

Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Life Imprisonment Without Parole for Double Murder in Bulgarian Village

Chavdar Boyadzhiev has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole by the Sofia City Court for the brutal killings of 18-year-old Yana Velinova and 27-year-old Ivo Kolev in the Bulgarian village of Lozen

Crime | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 14:12

Murdered, Then Crossed Off a List: The Chilling Case Rocking Bulgarian Parents

The brutal killing of 18-year-old Magdalena from Haskovo has sent shockwaves through the countr

Crime | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41

Murder Investigation Launched After Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Found in Haskovo

An 18-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Haskovo has been found dead, prompting a murder investigation

Crime | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:30

Man Attacks 10-Year-Old in Bulgarian Village Over Dispute Involving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Semchinovo, located in the Septemvri municipality, has been taken into custody by the police for physically assaulting a 10-year-old child

Crime | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 10:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria