In Bulgaria: Three Men Detained for Hooliganism and Threatening Police with Machete and Shovel

Three men from Radomir have been arrested and charged with hooliganism after a violent altercation, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik.

The incident occurred on May 6, shortly after 11:00 p.m., when a report was made to the 112 emergency line about a large brawl involving two groups that had been drinking. Police patrols from Radomir, Pernik, and a gendarmerie unit responded quickly to the scene in the "Garlyanitsa" residential area.

Although the authorities were able to prevent the conflict from escalating, three of the men—aged 46, 19, and 21—attempted to flee. A police pursuit followed, and the suspects were eventually apprehended. They were found in possession of a machete and a shovel and displayed aggressive behavior toward the officers.

The 46-year-old father and his two sons were initially detained for 24 hours. After further investigation, sufficient evidence led to their detention for an additional 48 hours, with charges of hooliganism and resistance to law enforcement authorities. A court is now considering a request for their detention in custody.