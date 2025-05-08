Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Seeks New No Confidence Vote Over Government's Financial Policy

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" has initiated a fresh vote of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Zhelyazkov. The proposal targets what the party calls the government's failure in managing financial policy. MP Tsoncho Ganev announced the move, explaining that the vote will focus on the government’s inability to address the economic challenges facing Bulgaria. However, discussions with MECH and "Greatness" have yet to result in agreement on the exact focus of the third vote of no confidence.

"We’ve sent invitations to 'Greatness' and MECH for talks regarding the topic of the no-confidence vote, which we aim to hold tomorrow. Our proposal is to address the failure in the government’s financial policy. However, we are open to hearing suggestions from 'Greatness' and MECH. The government is not supporting the Bulgarian people during these tough times," Ganev explained. He also revealed that Revival had discussions with the DPS-Dogan group, which expressed support for the no-confidence vote but refused to participate in the talks or sign the motion.

"As for the WCC-DB, they support the government’s budget and either vote against no-confidence motions or abstain from them", Ganev added. He emphasized that a political force's actions speak louder than media statements, and it is the votes that matter most.

While Revival pushes for a vote on financial policy, the proposed topic doesn’t sit well with MECH and "Greatness." Radostin Vassilev from MECH made it clear that the party had not yet confirmed any discussions with "Revival" for the following day. MECH wants any potential vote of no confidence to focus on "Internal Security and the failure of Daniel Mitov." On the other hand, Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of "Greatness," expressed that his party would not participate in talks with Revival. According to Mihaylov, "Greatness" is more inclined to address "Ecology" as the central topic of the vote.

Mihaylov told reporters that "Greatness" would not engage with "Revival" over the proposed vote of no confidence on financial policy. Instead, Mihaylov stated that "Greatness" would push forward its own no-confidence vote. He argued that the party’s proposed focus is more grounded in reality, citing the existence of 6,000 landfills and evidence of significant industrial pollution, violations that amount to billions in damages.

Addressing the recent political tensions, Mihaylov also explained the rationale behind his party’s decision to support the removal of the immunities discussion from the agenda. He criticized the acting Prosecutor General, suggesting that the current prosecutor’s office is serving the interests of Delyan Peevski rather than pursuing justice independently.