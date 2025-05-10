Sofia to Celebrate Europe Day with Spectacular Light Show and Concert

Society » CULTURE | May 8, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Sofia to Celebrate Europe Day with Spectacular Light Show and Concert @facebook.com/eplosofia

Bulgaria is set to join the Europe Day celebrations this year with a captivating 3D video mapping show titled "Values," which will be projected onto the facade of the National Library in Sofia on May 9 at 9:00 p.m. Organized by the Bureau of the European Parliament in partnership with the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, the show is part of the fourth edition of the LUNAR Festival of Lights.

Marking the 75th anniversary of Robert Schuman’s declaration of European unification, the theme "Values" will delve into the core principles that define the European Union, exploring their visual and symbolic representation. The performance will be presented as a data sculpture, merging digital metaphors with emotionally charged visuals to engage the audience in a conversation about the essence of European values. The projection will run nightly from May 8 to May 11, between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, with free access for all visitors. Additionally, the show will be broadcast live online on May 9 at 9:30 p.m. via the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the European Parliament in Bulgaria.

Europe Day, celebrated annually on May 9, commemorates the historic Schuman Declaration of 1950, a pivotal moment in post-war Europe that laid the groundwork for the European Coal and Steel Community, the precursor to the modern European Union. This year’s celebrations in Bulgaria will also include a concert held in the garden of the National Palace of Culture. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the concert will feature performances by the Bulgarian National Radio Big Band under the direction of Antoni Donchev, alongside guest soloist Angel Demirev. The lineup will also include traditional music and dances from Ireland and Hungary.

The LUNAR Festival of Lights, which will take place from May 8 to 11, is an independent initiative by Bulgarian visual effects studio MP-STUDIO. Supported by the European Parliament Bureau in Bulgaria, the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Sofia Municipality, the festival showcases the work of international artists who use light as a medium to convey stories and spark the imagination. The event, held under the patronage of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and financed by the National Culture Fund’s "Creation" program, will include video mapping projections and light installations across the city, accessible to all residents and visitors free of charge.

Tags: Bulgaria, Europe Day, values, sofia

