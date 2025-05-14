Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

Business » TOURISM | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot @Pexels

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40. According to camping.info, which analyzed over 20,000 campsites, prices have risen by an average of 4.75% compared to the previous year.

Italy and Croatia top the list as the most expensive destinations, each with an average price of €40.40 per night. Switzerland follows closely at €39.23, while Austria, Spain, and Slovenia also rank among the pricier options, with costs ranging from €33.93 to €38.30. Denmark, Germany, and Luxembourg report average prices between €27.95 and €32.54, with similar trends observed in Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Camping in Bulgaria offers more affordable rates, with an average overnight cost of €21.06, reflecting a 3.74% increase from the previous year. The most popular campsite in Bulgaria, according to the report, is Camping Irakli Wild. Nestled along the Black Sea coast, it’s celebrated for its scenic views and natural setting, drawing both local and international visitors.

Central and Eastern Europe generally provide more budget-friendly camping options. Estonia maintains stable prices at €20.86, Serbia has seen a significant 9.12% increase to €20.69, and Poland reports a notable rise of 11.59% to €20.13. In contrast, Albania remains the least expensive camping destination in Europe, with average prices of €14.18 per night.

Camping.info Managing Director Maximilian Möhrle emphasizes that despite rising costs, camping continues to offer excellent value for money.

The report also highlights the most popular campsites in each country, from Camping Benisol in Spain to Abbey Wood Caravan Club Site in Great Britain and Mosskógar Camping in Iceland. In the Balkans, notable mentions include Camping Utjeha in North Macedonia and Camping Belgrade Avala in Serbia.

In Bulgaria, Camping Irakli Wild is spotlighted as a top destination, particularly for nature lovers and those seeking a rustic, unspoiled environment. The site’s popularity has surged in recent years, making it a standout choice for campers exploring the Black Sea coastline.

Overall, the 2025 camping season presents both opportunities and challenges for European travelers. With prices on the rise, careful planning and strategic destination choices will be essential for those seeking to maximize their budget while enjoying the continent’s diverse landscapes and outdoor experiences.



