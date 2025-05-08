80 Years After VE Day: Lessons from WWII Loom Larger Amid New European Challenges

Europe commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with solemn ceremonies and public reflection, particularly in France, where Thursday’s observances will include events across towns and villages. The French capital will host a series of ceremonies with President Emmanuel Macron leading the way, from wreath-laying at the foot of Charles de Gaulle’s statue to a ceremonial walk up the Champs-Élysées, culminating in a speech emphasizing the values that triumphed in 1945.

Though the day is a public holiday in France, other European countries observe VE Day in different ways. In Berlin, for the first time, VE Day will be a public holiday. Germany, grappling with the evolving realities of the postwar order, will mark the occasion with a blend of commemorative events including exhibitions, witness accounts, and performances. Chancellor Friedrich Merz will lead a series of ceremonies, highlighting the solemn remembrance of those who suffered and fought during the war.

Yet, VE Day’s significance today cannot be detached from Europe’s shifting security dynamics. As the war in Ukraine continues, Europe is reminded that peace, as hard-won as it was, remains fragile. European leaders, acknowledging the evolving geopolitical climate, are reassessing their defense priorities. The US, under Donald Trump, has strained its postwar bonds with Europe, and the continent now faces an uncertain future with an unreliable ally.

In response to these new threats, European countries, especially those bordering Russia, are significantly increasing defense spending. France aims for a 3.5% GDP target in defense, and Germany’s Merz is pushing for even greater investments. Nations like Belgium, Poland, and the Baltic states are also stepping up defense budgets, reflecting their heightened security concerns.

Europe’s memory of VE Day is influenced by historical context. For Western Europe, VE Day symbolizes the triumph of liberty and the end of Nazi tyranny. However, in Eastern Europe, the end of the war often marks the beginning of life under Soviet control. Russia commemorates VE Day on May 9, reflecting the time zone difference when the ceasefire took effect, and has invited leaders from Moscow-friendly governments to attend their celebrations.

Yet, even as Russia and some former Soviet-bloc states hold their own VE Day events, several others, including Poland and the Baltic states, now observe the day on May 8, seeking to distance themselves from Soviet traditions. These differing observances reveal the deep political fault lines still present in Europe, a continent constantly grappling with its past.

Learning from the Lessons of World War II on Its 80th Anniversary

Eighty years after Germany's surrender, World War II’s lessons are still shaping our world. Though fewer individuals who remember the war remain alive, its legacy continues to impact global affairs. World War II, with its brutal toll of civilian lives, set the stage for postwar peace agreements that still define international relations today.

Places like Auschwitz and Hiroshima remain potent symbols of the war’s horrors. They stand as reminders of the destructive potential of unchecked human violence. But the war also revealed the moral complexity of nations, as even the victors struggled with their complicity in war crimes, as seen in Europe’s role in the Holocaust. It was only after the war’s end that the full extent of Europe’s role in the destruction of Jewish communities became clear.

The war also illustrated the destructive power of technology, as evidenced by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These events forced a global reassessment of the risks posed by militarization, warning of the potential for annihilation if conflict escalated unchecked. The war’s broader consequences affected every corner of the globe, from Asia to Europe, shaping both local and international conflicts long after the war’s end.

World War II wasn’t just about defeating the Axis powers; it was about the alliances formed to secure lasting peace. The war demonstrated the importance of collective defense and cooperation, values that were later enshrined in international institutions like the United Nations and NATO. These alliances provided stability in the postwar years, but today’s geopolitical challenges highlight the fragility of this peace.

The war’s aftermath also sparked global decolonization movements, as nations across Africa and Asia sought independence from European colonial powers. Yet, this process was far from peaceful, and decolonization often led to violent struggles for sovereignty.

In the U.S., the war’s legacy also intersected with the civil rights movement. African Americans who fought against fascism abroad also waged a battle for racial justice at home. The war highlighted the contradictions within American society, where the fight for democracy overseas coexisted with the oppression of Black Americans.

These complex legacies of World War II still resonate today. The conflict revealed humanity’s capacity for both great cruelty and great heroism, leaving a deep scar on those who lived through it. As we reflect on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we must confront the war’s moral complexities, acknowledging that the fight for freedom and justice remains ongoing. The lessons of World War II, while often painful, are essential for understanding the challenges of the present and the future.