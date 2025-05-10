Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Bulgarian Villages for the Second Time in Two Weeks

The Northwest of Bulgaria has been hit by a second round of floods in just two weeks, with the villages of Lehchevo and Kobylyak in Montana bearing the brunt of the damage, BNR reported. The heavy rainfall, amounting to 35 liters in just 10 minutes, was accompanied by large hail, causing significant flooding in homes and yards. The mayor of Lehchevo, Alexander Alexandrov, described the situation as alarming, revealing that several homes, including basements and ground floors, have been inundated with water.

More than 20 households are affected, with flooded yards and gardens. In response, social services are expected to provide compensation for the affected families, with payments of up to 1,900 leva per household, depending on the extent of the damage. The funds will be used for essential repairs and supplies, according to Alexandrov.

The flooding is believed to be caused by an insufficiently deep canal that is unable to handle the volume of water from such heavy rains. The mayor emphasized that the canal needs to be deepened and its dam raised to prevent future flooding, though the local authorities currently lack the financial resources to carry out these improvements. Despite the ongoing challenges, the village continues to seek assistance from both the state and the municipality, although no help has been received so far.

Source: BNR interview