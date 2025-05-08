Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Residents Launch 5-Day Protest Over Homelessness

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Residents Launch 5-Day Protest Over Homelessness

Residents of the Zaharna Fabrika neighborhood in Sofia, whose homes were demolished last month, have started a five-day protest. The protestors will gather at 4 p.m. on Slivnitsa Boulevard, as they demand immediate housing solutions after their homes were destroyed in April.

The European Court of Human Rights and the Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, have both urged the Bulgarian government to provide accommodation for those left without shelter. However, Sofia's municipal authorities have responded by saying they cannot offer municipal housing, as many of the displaced individuals have registered addresses in other towns. Protesters have expressed frustration, stating they have not received any solution so far.

One protestor, speaking to BNR, emphasized the dire situation: “We’ve been waiting for 23 days for a response from the municipality. Our children have been sleeping outside, and we’re forced to take to the streets. The protest will involve closing off Slivnitsa Boulevard at the intersection with Kukush from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

Related article: Roma Foundation Pledges €15,000 as Bulgaria Faces Outcry Over Demolitions in Zaharna Fabrika

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaharna Fabrika, protest, sofia

Related Articles:

Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions

Society » Education | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Sofia to Celebrate Europe Day with Spectacular Light Show and Concert

Bulgaria is set to join the Europe Day celebrations this year with a captivating 3D video mapping show titled "Values," which will be projected onto the facade of the National Library in Sofia

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Stage Major Protest Over Funding Crisis

Sofia’s public transport workers are preparing to stage a new protest on May 14, with action set to begin at 4:00 AM in front of garages and depots throughout the city

Society | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 11:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08

Bulgaria's Borissov Jokes About Chief Prosecutor Role While Focusing on Bulgaria's Eurozone Plans

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, made a surprising remark when asked about the possibility of Borislav Sarafov becoming the permanent chief prosecutor

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:11

Bulgaria Defends Decision to Allow Vucic’s Flight to Moscow, Rejects 'Air Censorship' Claims

Bulgaria has decided not to impose "air censorship" on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s flights through its airspace en route to Moscow

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Red Paint Attack on Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture: 29-Year-Old Arrested

The Ministry of Culture in Sofia became the target of a red paint attack in the early hours of May 9

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria