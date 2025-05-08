Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Residents Launch 5-Day Protest Over Homelessness

Residents of the Zaharna Fabrika neighborhood in Sofia, whose homes were demolished last month, have started a five-day protest. The protestors will gather at 4 p.m. on Slivnitsa Boulevard, as they demand immediate housing solutions after their homes were destroyed in April.

The European Court of Human Rights and the Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, have both urged the Bulgarian government to provide accommodation for those left without shelter. However, Sofia's municipal authorities have responded by saying they cannot offer municipal housing, as many of the displaced individuals have registered addresses in other towns. Protesters have expressed frustration, stating they have not received any solution so far.

One protestor, speaking to BNR, emphasized the dire situation: “We’ve been waiting for 23 days for a response from the municipality. Our children have been sleeping outside, and we’re forced to take to the streets. The protest will involve closing off Slivnitsa Boulevard at the intersection with Kukush from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day.”

