Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Residents Launch 5-Day Protest Over Homelessness

Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025
Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6
Residents of the Zaharna Fabrika neighborhood in Sofia, whose homes were demolished last month, have started a five-day protest. The protestors will gather at 4 p.m. on Slivnitsa Boulevard, as they demand immediate housing solutions after their homes were destroyed in April.
The European Court of Human Rights and the Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, have both urged the Bulgarian government to provide accommodation for those left without shelter. However, Sofia's municipal authorities have responded by saying they cannot offer municipal housing, as many of the displaced individuals have registered addresses in other towns. Protesters have expressed frustration, stating they have not received any solution so far.
One protestor, speaking to BNR, emphasized the dire situation: “We’ve been waiting for 23 days for a response from the municipality. Our children have been sleeping outside, and we’re forced to take to the streets. The protest will involve closing off Slivnitsa Boulevard at the intersection with Kukush from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day.”
President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026
On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day
The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, made a surprising remark when asked about the possibility of Borislav Sarafov becoming the permanent chief prosecutor
Bulgaria has decided not to impose "air censorship" on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s flights through its airspace en route to Moscow
The Ministry of Culture in Sofia became the target of a red paint attack in the early hours of May 9
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase