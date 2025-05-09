Putin's 'Truce' Begins, But Ukraine Claims Violation Just Hours Later

A three-day "truce" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially begun, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia. According to Russian state media TASS, the "truce" took effect at midnight local time on May 8 and is set to end at midnight on May 11. However, Ukraine claims that Russia has already violated the "truce". Within hours of the ceasefire starting, Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched guided bombs over Sumy in northern Ukraine, a claim Western media could not independently verify.

Putin initially announced the ceasefire last month, stating it was a humanitarian gesture. He ordered all military actions to halt from May 8 to May 11. Kyiv, however, dismissed the truce as insincere, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it a “theatrical performance.” Zelensky reiterated his support for a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, a suggestion Russia has rejected.

The timing of the ceasefire aligns with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, an annual commemoration of the Soviet Union’s triumph in World War II. The main event is a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, expected to be attended by leaders from countries maintaining friendly ties with Russia, including China’s Xi Jinping.

Despite the declared truce, tensions remain high. Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for the second consecutive night, forcing the temporary closure of airports in and around the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that one drone heading toward the city was intercepted on Wednesday afternoon. The attacks come as foreign delegations, including those from Brazil, Vietnam, and Belarus, are expected to arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations.

This three-day ceasefire is the second short-term "truce" Putin has announced in less than a month. Over Easter, the Russian president also ordered a brief halt to military activities, though Kyiv accused Moscow of breaching that truce as well. Zelensky has reiterated that Ukraine will not provide cover for what he termed an “exit from isolation” for Putin on May 9, stating that the short ceasefire is insufficient and calling again for a more substantial, 30-day truce.

