Shifting Currency Strategy: Ukraine Looks to the Euro

World » UKRAINE | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Shifting Currency Strategy: Ukraine Looks to the Euro

Ukraine is contemplating shifting away from the U.S. dollar and aligning more closely with the euro as a reference currency for the hryvnia, Reuters reported, citing National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi on May 7. This move comes amid threats of broad tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have unsettled global markets and sparked criticism internationally.

Pyshnyi highlighted that the EU’s increasing role in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, growing global market volatility, and potential trade fragmentation are key factors influencing the consideration of the euro over the dollar. “This work is complex and requires high-quality, versatile preparation,” Pyshnyi told Reuters.

Some European countries outside the eurozone, such as Denmark, use the European exchange rate mechanism to peg their currencies to the euro, aligning with the EU’s Economic and Monetary Union framework.

Ukraine’s pivot toward the euro also aligns with its ongoing EU accession talks. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 9 that Ukraine had fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU. “We are proving once again that we can efficiently and quickly move toward EU membership. This year, we plan to open all six clusters in the accession negotiations and deepen sectoral integration,” Shmyhal stated.

On April 1, EU officials launched the Ukraine2EU program, allocating 16.7 million euros ( million) to support Ukraine’s EU membership aspirations.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, euro, currency

Related Articles:

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light

European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:11

Bulgaria's National Bank Confirms: Accounts to Be Converted Without Fees After Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified the procedural changes that will take effect with the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency.

Business » Finance | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 12:09

Moscow Visit: Xi Jinping Echoes Kremlin’s Stance on Ukraine War

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his support for Russia during his visit to Moscow on May 8

World » Russia | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:13

On May 9th: 'Europe Has No Vision for Peace' - Bulgaria's President Criticizes EU’s Approach to Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev marked Europe Day and Victory over Fascism Day by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 12:09

BREAKING: Ukrainian Security Service Exposes Hungarian Spy Network Targeting Zakarpattia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:04

'Peace Must Prevail': Trump Calls for Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 8 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 09:07

Putin's 'Truce' Begins, But Ukraine Claims Violation Just Hours Later

A three-day "truce" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially begun, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia

World » Ukraine | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 09:06

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

Ukraine Open to 30-Kilometre Demilitarized Zone, Claims Trump Envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria