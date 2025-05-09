Shifting Currency Strategy: Ukraine Looks to the Euro

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026
President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026
Ukraine is contemplating shifting away from the U.S. dollar and aligning more closely with the euro as a reference currency for the hryvnia, Reuters reported, citing National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi on May 7. This move comes amid threats of broad tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have unsettled global markets and sparked criticism internationally.
Pyshnyi highlighted that the EU’s increasing role in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, growing global market volatility, and potential trade fragmentation are key factors influencing the consideration of the euro over the dollar. “This work is complex and requires high-quality, versatile preparation,” Pyshnyi told Reuters.
Some European countries outside the eurozone, such as Denmark, use the European exchange rate mechanism to peg their currencies to the euro, aligning with the EU’s Economic and Monetary Union framework.
Ukraine’s pivot toward the euro also aligns with its ongoing EU accession talks. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 9 that Ukraine had fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU. “We are proving once again that we can efficiently and quickly move toward EU membership. This year, we plan to open all six clusters in the accession negotiations and deepen sectoral integration,” Shmyhal stated.
On April 1, EU officials launched the Ukraine2EU program, allocating 16.7 million euros ( million) to support Ukraine’s EU membership aspirations.
European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast
US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 8 May
A three-day "truce" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially begun, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia
The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes
Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase