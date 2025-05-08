Trump Proclaims May 8 as National WWII Victory Day, Citing America's Pivotal Role

World | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Trump Proclaims May 8 as National WWII Victory Day, Citing America's Pivotal Role

US President Donald Trump has officially proclaimed May 8 as Victory Day in the United States to mark the 80th anniversary of the country's victory in World War II. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump announced that the US would now join its World War II allies in celebrating Victory Day, which he described as a long-overdue recognition of America's pivotal role in the conflict.

"I am pleased to announce that I have just signed a proclamation officially designating tomorrow, May 8, as Victory Day for World War II, commemorating the 80th anniversary of America's victory in the Second World War. All over the globe, our World War II allies are celebrating this week," Trump stated.

Emphasizing that the US had never previously held its own Victory Day celebration, Trump said it was time to acknowledge the country's decisive contribution to the Allied victory. "We came into that war, and we won that war," he said, asserting that the US was the dominant force in securing victory, with substantial help from allies. "I think it’s a great disservice to the people who lost their lives and those who fought so hard in winning World War II," he added.

Trump further noted that the proclamation was not just a tribute to the soldiers who fought but also to the home front efforts that helped deliver the Allied triumph. "We did something else that people don't talk about. We rebuilt the world. All of these countries that were destroyed, we helped them rebuild. That’s something that, for the most part, others did not do," Trump said, referring to post-war reconstruction efforts.

Highlighting the significant role of American tanks, ships, trucks, airplanes, and service members, Trump said the liberation of Europe would not have happened without the US. He indicated that the country would also consider a separate Victory Day for World War I in the future.

Trump urged Americans to take pride in the sacrifices and achievements of the wartime generation, suggesting that annual celebrations of both World Wars would reinforce national pride. "All Americans should take pride in what these incredible patriots have achieved," he said.

Ending on a lighter note, Trump joked that with so many days to commemorate, the country might soon run out of days to celebrate. "In the future, we're going to have a major celebration of each day. We’re not going to have days off because we don't have enough days in the year! We have too many celebrations already," he said. "But we're going to have Victory Day for World War I and World War II. Without us, those wars would not have been won."

