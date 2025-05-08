No Consensus Yet: Black Smoke Signals Unsuccessful First Vote in Papal Election

World | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:30
Bulgaria: No Consensus Yet: Black Smoke Signals Unsuccessful First Vote in Papal Election

The first day of voting in the papal conclave concluded without the election of a new pope, as black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that no candidate received the necessary two-thirds majority. The three-hour session began with the swearing-in of 133 cardinal electors, a process that took longer than expected, delaying the anticipated smoke signal.

The event, broadcast live for nearly two hours, drew over 45,000 people to St. Peter’s Square, where they watched the outcome on video walls. Despite the intense anticipation, the first round of voting failed to produce a new pontiff.

On May 8, the cardinals will hold four voting sessions—two in the morning and two in the afternoon. The smoke signals are scheduled to appear at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., indicating whether a new pope has been chosen.

Experts anticipate that the conclave may extend for several days. In recent papal elections, both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis were chosen quickly—Benedict after four rounds of voting and Francis after five. Pope John Paul II’s election in 1978 took slightly longer, requiring eight rounds of voting over three days.

Historically, conclaves have varied in length. The 1903 conclave to elect Pope Pius X and the 1939 conclave for Pope Pius XII each lasted five days.

The conclave follows strict protocols to ensure secrecy, aimed at allowing cardinals to vote without external influence. After each voting session, the ballots are burned. Black smoke signifies an inconclusive vote, while white smoke announces the election of a new pope.

According to Rev. Sam Sawyer, President of America Media, the secrecy of the conclave not only protects the electors but also fosters a more candid and spiritually guided decision-making process. While historically the secrecy was intended to shield electors from external pressures, in modern times, it is seen as a means of encouraging cardinals to vote according to conscience and spiritual discernment.

