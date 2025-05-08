Bulgaria Accused by Putin of Provoking Ukraine War Through NATO Bases

In a 90-minute propaganda documentary titled 'Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' broadcast on Russian state television Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed partial blame on Bulgaria and Romania for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to footage aired by Romanian news channel Digi 24, Putin asserts that the presence of American military bases in the two countries contributed to the escalation of tensions leading up to the invasion. The film, directed by pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin, includes archived footage of Putin addressing former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In his speech, Putin questions the intentions behind the establishment of "light forward American bases" in both Bulgaria and Romania, asking, "Against whom is this expansion directed?"

Putin further claims that Russia's warnings to its Western counterparts went unheeded. He emphasizes that Russia's pursuit of sovereignty and independence was met with disregard, which, according to him, ultimately resulted in the "tragic events in Ukraine."

"Russia will either be independent and sovereign, or it will not exist at all," Putin declares in the film. He states that this was the message he aimed to convey to international partners, yet he believes the response was inadequate. The documentary, which includes interviews recorded in the spring of 2025, is framed as a retrospective of Putin’s 25 years in power, portraying his so-called "achievements."

In response to the accusations made by Putin, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong rebuttal. The ministry categorically rejected Russia’s claims, labeling them as "gross manipulation of the facts." The statement emphasizes that Bulgaria’s decision to join NATO was a sovereign choice driven by the will of its citizens and the desire for regional stability and security. The ministry also underscored that the presence of NATO forces is strictly defensive and in compliance with international law.

"Bulgaria remains firmly committed to its NATO obligations and the principles of the European Union," the statement reads. "We will continue to defend our sovereignty, security, and democratic choice."

The Bulgarian government emphasized that any attempt to shift responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine onto Bulgaria or other countries is entirely unacceptable. The ministry reaffirmed Bulgaria’s dedication to the rules-based international order and its position within the NATO alliance.