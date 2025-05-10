Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

Society » CULTURE | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov. The ceremony was attended by Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova and Minister of Culture Marian Bachev.

In 1877, Vazov wrote an ode to Montenegro, honoring its people and their fight for freedom. Today, those verses resonated in Cetinje, underscoring the enduring connection between the two nations.

Vice President Yotova emphasized that Vazov was the only foreign writer to dedicate a work to Montenegro, highlighting the importance of the shared history between Bulgaria and Montenegro. She expressed hope that Montenegro would join the European Union by 2028, reiterating Bulgaria’s strong support for its EU integration.

"Montenegro has its place in Bulgarian history. Montenegrins fought alongside Bulgarians in the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation. Today, we walk together on the European path," said Yotova.

Cetinje Mayor Nikola Djurashković also spoke, describing the street naming as a renewal of the historical ties between the two countries. "By naming this street after Ivan Vazov, we reaffirm the friendship and shared values between Montenegro and Bulgaria," he stated.

During the event, Yotova also addressed the Bulgarian media, expressing that the cultural exchange between the two countries is vital for maintaining regional connections. "Tomorrow, children in Cetinje will learn who Vazov was. They will know our shared history, which binds us together," she said.

Minister of Culture Marian Bachev echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that cultural dialogue serves as a bridge between nations. "We have exceptionally good relations with Montenegro. I hope that by 2028, Montenegro will seamlessly integrate into the European family, and cultural projects will pave the way for this," Bachev remarked.

A memorial plaque dedicated to Vazov was also unveiled as part of the ceremony, symbolizing the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect between the two nations.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vazov, Bulgaria, street, montengero

Related Articles:

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Cool Temperatures Expected

On May 10, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional clear spells in the western regions

Society » Environment | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:52

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarian Innovator Javor Kalojanov Receives Academy Award for Transforming Visual Effects

Javor Kalojanov and Kimball Thurston have been recognized with the Academy Award for Technical Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science

Society » Culture | May 9, 2025, Friday // 08:34

Sofia to Celebrate Europe Day with Spectacular Light Show and Concert

Bulgaria is set to join the Europe Day celebrations this year with a captivating 3D video mapping show titled "Values," which will be projected onto the facade of the National Library in Sofia

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

St. George’s Day Feast: Bulgarians Honor Tradition with Lamb Dishes and Fresh Spring Flavors

Today is one of the most revered holidays in Bulgaria – St.

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 12:04

Bulgaria Marks May 6 with Military Parades and Festivities Honoring Saint George and the Army

On May 6, Bulgaria commemorates one of its most significant national holidays – the Day of Saint George the Victorious, also known as Gergyovden, and the official Day of the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22

Bulgaria Combines Work and Leisure for the Modern Nomad

Bulgaria is steadily establishing itself as a leading destination for digital nomads from across Europe and beyond.

Society » Culture | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

Bright Wednesday: Honoring Lazarus the Bulgarian

On April 23, the Orthodox Church marks Bright Wednesday, observed as the third day after Easter

Society » Culture | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria