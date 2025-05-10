Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov. The ceremony was attended by Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova and Minister of Culture Marian Bachev.

In 1877, Vazov wrote an ode to Montenegro, honoring its people and their fight for freedom. Today, those verses resonated in Cetinje, underscoring the enduring connection between the two nations.

Vice President Yotova emphasized that Vazov was the only foreign writer to dedicate a work to Montenegro, highlighting the importance of the shared history between Bulgaria and Montenegro. She expressed hope that Montenegro would join the European Union by 2028, reiterating Bulgaria’s strong support for its EU integration.

"Montenegro has its place in Bulgarian history. Montenegrins fought alongside Bulgarians in the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation. Today, we walk together on the European path," said Yotova.

Cetinje Mayor Nikola Djurashković also spoke, describing the street naming as a renewal of the historical ties between the two countries. "By naming this street after Ivan Vazov, we reaffirm the friendship and shared values between Montenegro and Bulgaria," he stated.

During the event, Yotova also addressed the Bulgarian media, expressing that the cultural exchange between the two countries is vital for maintaining regional connections. "Tomorrow, children in Cetinje will learn who Vazov was. They will know our shared history, which binds us together," she said.

Minister of Culture Marian Bachev echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that cultural dialogue serves as a bridge between nations. "We have exceptionally good relations with Montenegro. I hope that by 2028, Montenegro will seamlessly integrate into the European family, and cultural projects will pave the way for this," Bachev remarked.

A memorial plaque dedicated to Vazov was also unveiled as part of the ceremony, symbolizing the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect between the two nations.