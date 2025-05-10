Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

Society » EDUCATION | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions," outlining three alternative curricula: "Religion - Orthodoxy," "Religion - Islam," and "Virtues/Ethics." The concept was presented by Education Minister Krasimir Valchev, who addressed public concerns and clarified misconceptions surrounding the initiative.

Valchev firmly stated that priests would not be allowed to enter classrooms to teach these subjects. Instead, the lessons will be conducted by qualified primary teachers who will receive additional training, as well as by teachers of religion, history, and philosophy in higher grades. "We want to clearly state that the subject will not be taught by priests, but by qualified teachers," said Valchev.

Participation in religious studies will not be mandatory. Parents and students can choose between the three programs, Valchev explained. The three curricula will be subject to public discussion before being formally approved, and the classes will not add an extra workload for students. The lessons will be gradually introduced from grades 1 to 4 and incorporated into the existing schedule, Valchev added.

For first graders, the curriculum will focus on basic moral values such as kindness, respect, family, and friendship, along with concepts of right and wrong. It will also cover national and religious holidays, politeness, and self-awareness.

Valchev rejected claims by critics that there is no scientific basis for teaching religion to improve children’s behavior. According to a study conducted by the ministry, preliminary findings indicate that such education contributes to better mental health, improved academic performance, and lower instances of substance abuse. Valchev emphasized that similar positive results have been observed among 12,000 students who have voluntarily participated in religious education across the country.

"All three programs share a common objective – to instill universal human values," Valchev said. Despite criticism that the initiative is being prioritized over other educational reforms, he insisted that curriculum changes, teacher training, and student assessment are also key priorities. However, the controversy surrounding the subject has placed it at the forefront of public debate.

The discussion phase for the new subject is expected to continue until September 1, allowing time for further feedback and refinement of the proposed curricula.

