Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev, head of the First Regional Police Department. Police have responded to 28 reports, all originating from central Sofia.

The "locals" are small groups of young people, typically aged 14-19, who assault random citizens in the city center. These attacks are not motivated by theft or financial gain but rather by a desire for self-assertion. The attackers are characterized by their black sportswear, often of a Bulgarian brand, and are usually armed with objects intended to harm their victims.

The primary targets of these attacks are other boys in the same age group, who typically sustain minor injuries. Occasionally, a small amount of money is taken from the victims.

Incidents involving "locals" have been reported only in central Sofia, specifically around the National Theater, Kristal Garden, and the National Palace of Culture. In a recent case, a group of "locals" attacked another group of young people near the National Theater at 4 a.m. on May 6, during which one of the assailants brandished a knife and another boy was struck in the face.

Since the perpetrators are minors, legal consequences are limited to fines for their parents. However, no fines have been imposed on any parents so far, the police revealed.

Authorities have urged parents to closely monitor their children's behavior and have increased police presence in malls where similar incidents have been reported.

Commissioner Nikolov noted that not every crime or altercation involving teenagers is connected to the "locals," but the trend has raised concerns among law enforcement.