Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation
The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union
The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes, according to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash. Airports in the Moscow Oblast were thrown into chaos, with numerous flights diverted or delayed, leaving some passengers stranded on planes for hours without food. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia estimated that around 60,000 passengers were affected by the interruptions, with reports of 350 flights impacted across the country.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that two drones had been shot down in the region, marking the third consecutive day of reported drone attacks near Moscow. The Federal Air Transport Agency warned of delays across Central Russia, citing the late arrival of aircraft at their intended destinations. The timing of the attacks comes just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9, a key event in the Kremlin’s propaganda calendar.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on May 7 for a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy cooperation, and relations with the United States. Also expected to attend the Victory Day celebrations are Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, though Fico’s attendance remains uncertain due to health issues.
In response to the rising security concerns, Putin announced a unilateral “humanitarian” truce from May 8 until midnight on May 11, a move dismissed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “theatrical performance.” Zelensky also cautioned foreign officials planning to attend the Victory Day events, stating that Ukraine could not guarantee their safety. At least 29 world leaders and military personnel from 13 countries are expected to attend the parade.
Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict
Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7
The European Commission has strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
According to The Times, European countries are struggling to mobilize even 25,000 troops to Ukraine for a potential peacekeeping mission
U.S. President Donald Trump has made mixed statements regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war in Ukraine
The European Union is considering the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in their EU accession processes due to Hungary's opposition to Ukraine's membership talks
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase