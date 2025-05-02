Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes, according to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash. Airports in the Moscow Oblast were thrown into chaos, with numerous flights diverted or delayed, leaving some passengers stranded on planes for hours without food. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia estimated that around 60,000 passengers were affected by the interruptions, with reports of 350 flights impacted across the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that two drones had been shot down in the region, marking the third consecutive day of reported drone attacks near Moscow. The Federal Air Transport Agency warned of delays across Central Russia, citing the late arrival of aircraft at their intended destinations. The timing of the attacks comes just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9, a key event in the Kremlin’s propaganda calendar.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on May 7 for a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy cooperation, and relations with the United States. Also expected to attend the Victory Day celebrations are Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, though Fico’s attendance remains uncertain due to health issues.

In response to the rising security concerns, Putin announced a unilateral “humanitarian” truce from May 8 until midnight on May 11, a move dismissed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “theatrical performance.” Zelensky also cautioned foreign officials planning to attend the Victory Day events, stating that Ukraine could not guarantee their safety. At least 29 world leaders and military personnel from 13 countries are expected to attend the parade.