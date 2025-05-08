Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-southeast. Temperatures will range from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius in the early morning, rising to 20 to 25 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. In Sofia, temperatures will vary from 9 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with brief thundery showers expected. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will reach between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius. The seawater temperature is forecasted to be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, with sea waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, cloud cover will dominate with brief, intense showers expected in some areas. Thunderstorms and hail are possible. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Highs will reach 17 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and 9 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)