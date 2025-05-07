EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria: EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives. The first case involves Directive 2013/48/EU, which concerns the right of access to a lawyer and the right to communicate upon detention. In January 2017, the Commission initiated infringement proceedings against Bulgaria, citing incomplete transposition of the directive. The case was initially closed in October 2023, but further issues were identified, including gaps in the scope of rights, measures for effective legal representation during questioning, and rules on exceptions to the right to a lawyer. Following a letter of formal notice in March 2024 and a reasoned opinion in October 2024, the Commission concluded that Bulgaria has still not met its obligations, leading to the referral to the Court.

A second case relates to Directive (EU) 2022/362, which sets rules for charging vehicles for the use of certain infrastructures. Bulgaria missed the March 25, 2024, deadline for notifying transposition measures, prompting the Commission to issue a letter of formal notice in May 2024 and a reasoned opinion in December 2024. To date, Bulgaria has not notified the Commission of any measures taken, resulting in the case being referred to the Court of Justice, with the Commission seeking financial penalties.

Additionally, the Commission is pressing Bulgaria to comply with the Digital Services Act (Regulation (EU) 2022/2065). The country has yet to designate a national Digital Services Coordinator or establish rules on penalties for violations, as required by the regulation. With the deadline having passed on February 17, 2024, the Commission has issued a reasoned opinion giving Bulgaria two months to address the deficiencies before further legal action is considered.

The Commission has also issued several reasoned opinions and formal notices to Bulgaria regarding the transposition of other directives. These include Directive 2023/959 on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), with a transposition deadline of December 31, 2023, and Directive 2023/958, which applies ETS rules to the aviation sector. Bulgaria is also lagging in implementing amendments to the 5th Capital Requirements Directive (Directive 2013/36/EU) and the Whistleblower Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937), introduced by the CRR Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2023/1114).

Additionally, the NIS Directive 2 (Directive (EU) 2022/2555), aimed at ensuring a high level of cybersecurity across the EU, was to be transposed by October 17, 2024. Bulgaria’s continued non-compliance with these directives could result in further legal action and potential financial penalties from the European Commission.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, court, Commission

Related Articles:

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"

Society » Education | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accused by Putin of Provoking Ukraine War Through NATO Bases

In a 90-minute propaganda documentary titled 'Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' broadcast on Russian state television Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed partial blame on Bulgaria and Romania for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes

Business » Finance | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Poland Urges Stronger Defense Spending as Presidents Duda and Radev Meet in Sofia

During a meeting in Sofia, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed security, defense spending, and economic cooperation

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

The European Union has set a goal to completely cut off Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19

Germany Forms New Coalition Government Led by Merz

Germany has officially formed a new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:22

EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration

World » EU | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

Eurozone GDP Surpasses Expectations with 0.4% Growth in Q1 2025

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous three months, doubling the 0.2% increase recorded at the end of 2024

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 09:00

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria