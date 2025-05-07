Poland Urges Stronger Defense Spending as Presidents Duda and Radev Meet in Sofia

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature
A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov
During a meeting in Sofia, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed security, defense spending, and economic cooperation. Poland allocates 4.7% of its GDP to defense, Duda noted, emphasizing the need to prevent further aggression by Russia. He stated that lasting peace in Ukraine must be achieved and that Russia should never again pose a threat. When asked about potential visits to Moscow by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Duda clarified that he would not attend any events in Moscow.
Radev urged Europe to formulate a vision for peace, focusing on the cessation of hostilities and initiating negotiations based on international law. Duda, however, stressed the necessity of pressuring Russia to end the conflict, stating that it must be "taken by the throat with force."
The two presidents also discussed the 'Three Seas' initiative and the construction of the Via Baltica, a project aimed at enhancing regional infrastructure connectivity. Additionally, they proposed designating February 14 as a day of Bulgarian-Polish relations, drawing attention to Pope John Paul II’s recognition of Saints Cyril and Methodius as co-patrons of Europe.
Radev highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Bulgaria and Poland, emphasizing the growing trade exchange and economic partnership. He noted Poland’s role as a regional security center and praised its significant defense investments. Duda reiterated the importance of defense spending, calling for EU nations to allocate no less than 3% of their GDP to military budgets, aligning with Poland’s priorities during its EU presidency.
Radev concluded by underscoring the importance of the 'Three Seas' initiative for bridging infrastructure gaps between Eastern and Western Europe, while also pointing out the increase in Polish tourism to Bulgaria. He emphasized the mutual benefits of expanding cooperation in areas such as investments, energy, transport, and the defense industry.
