Poland Urges Stronger Defense Spending as Presidents Duda and Radev Meet in Sofia

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:19
Bulgaria: Poland Urges Stronger Defense Spending as Presidents Duda and Radev Meet in Sofia

During a meeting in Sofia, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed security, defense spending, and economic cooperation. Poland allocates 4.7% of its GDP to defense, Duda noted, emphasizing the need to prevent further aggression by Russia. He stated that lasting peace in Ukraine must be achieved and that Russia should never again pose a threat. When asked about potential visits to Moscow by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Duda clarified that he would not attend any events in Moscow.

Radev urged Europe to formulate a vision for peace, focusing on the cessation of hostilities and initiating negotiations based on international law. Duda, however, stressed the necessity of pressuring Russia to end the conflict, stating that it must be "taken by the throat with force."

The two presidents also discussed the 'Three Seas' initiative and the construction of the Via Baltica, a project aimed at enhancing regional infrastructure connectivity. Additionally, they proposed designating February 14 as a day of Bulgarian-Polish relations, drawing attention to Pope John Paul II’s recognition of Saints Cyril and Methodius as co-patrons of Europe.

Radev highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Bulgaria and Poland, emphasizing the growing trade exchange and economic partnership. He noted Poland’s role as a regional security center and praised its significant defense investments. Duda reiterated the importance of defense spending, calling for EU nations to allocate no less than 3% of their GDP to military budgets, aligning with Poland’s priorities during its EU presidency.

Radev concluded by underscoring the importance of the 'Three Seas' initiative for bridging infrastructure gaps between Eastern and Western Europe, while also pointing out the increase in Polish tourism to Bulgaria. He emphasized the mutual benefits of expanding cooperation in areas such as investments, energy, transport, and the defense industry.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Duda, Poland, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"

Society » Education | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accused by Putin of Provoking Ukraine War Through NATO Bases

In a 90-minute propaganda documentary titled 'Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' broadcast on Russian state television Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed partial blame on Bulgaria and Romania for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes

Business » Finance | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov, Peevski, and Kostadinov Clash Over Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Immunities and Military Issues

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, made it clear that his party will not back the lifting of parliamentary immunities

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04

Political Landscape in Bulgaria Shifts: MECH and Greatness Outperform TISP in New Poll

A recent national survey conducted by bTV and Market LINKS reveals that if parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would retain its positio

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Sharp Decline in Illegal Border Crossings into Bulgaria in Early 2025, Interior Ministry Reports

According to a report by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior, 1,145 third-country nationals attempted to enter the country illegally in March 2025.

Politics » Defense | May 5, 2025, Monday // 15:51

Bulgaria's Military Intelligence: Russia's Aggressive Stance Intensifies in the Black Sea Region

According to Bulgaria's Military Intelligence Service report for 2023, Russia remains the dominant destabilizing force in global security

Politics » Defense | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:00

U.S. and Ukraine Sign Landmark Economic Agreement on Natural Resources After Trump Pressure

The United States and Ukraine announced today that they have signed an economic agreement concerning Ukraine’s natural resources, following several weeks of pressure from U.

Politics | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 09:59

Bulgaria's New F-16 Jet Grounded Over System Failure as Leaders Clash Over Responsibility

A deviation in the operation of a system on the F-16 Block 70 fighter has been identified during the aircraft acceptance process, according to the Bulgarian Air Force Commander

Politics » Defense | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 19:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria