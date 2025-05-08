Severe Hailstorm Strikes Asenovgrad Villages, Crops and Cars Damaged

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Severe Hailstorm Strikes Asenovgrad Villages, Crops and Cars Damaged @Pixabay

Severe hailstorms hit several villages in Bulgaria's Asenovgrad region, including Topolovo, Bachkovo, Gornoslav, Yavrovo, Cherven, Stoevo, and the Gorni Voden district. Streets in Asenovgrad were flooded as the downpour continued, and hail as large as walnuts pelted the area, damaging crops and vehicles. In Topolovo, the streets were covered in ice, with reports of broken car windows and significant agricultural damage, according to village mayor.

Initial assessments from local residents indicate that most crops in the affected villages have been devastated by the intense hail. Despite the severe weather, no flooding has been reported so far, though rain is ongoing, Kodjaali noted. The mayor also mentioned that no prior warning about the storm had been received from the Asenovgrad municipality.

In Bachkovo, the hail reached the size of a walnut, but no severe injuries or major structural damage were reported, said Mayor Hristo Kalchev. Meanwhile, Cherven experienced a combination of heavy hail and subsequent torrential rain, with some ice chunks as big as hazelnuts. A transformer in the village burned out, leaving half the settlement without electricity, confirmed Mayor Atanas Ignatov.

In Gornoslav, between 35 and 37 liters of rain per square meter fell in about eight minutes, accompanied by walnut-sized hailstones. In Asenovgrad, 25 liters per square meter of rain were recorded, and while the storm was short-lived, it caused temporary street flooding. Some residents questioned the effectiveness of the hail protection system, suggesting it failed to prevent crop destruction in the area.

Further west, in Gelemenovo in the Pazardzhik region, hail also fell, though there were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Simultaneously, a heavy storm, accompanied by wind and hail, hit Haskovo. The downpour lasted around 30 minutes, with hailstones ranging from pea-sized to hazelnut-sized. The local hydrometeorological observatory recorded ice grains measuring up to 15 millimeters and stated that monitoring of the ongoing weather processes continues. The Executive Agency 'Fighting Hail' confirmed that work is underway to assess and mitigate the impact of the storm.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BNT
  • BTA
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Asenovgrad, Bulgaria, hail

Related Articles:

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"

Society » Education | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accused by Putin of Provoking Ukraine War Through NATO Bases

In a 90-minute propaganda documentary titled 'Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' broadcast on Russian state television Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed partial blame on Bulgaria and Romania for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes

Business » Finance | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Beekeeping Crisis: Low Yields and Higher Prices Ahead

Beekeepers in Bulgaria are facing mounting challenges as the beekeeping sector continues to struggle

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Code Yellow Issued Across Bulgaria: Storms and Cool Weather Expected

A code yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Bulgaria for Wednesday

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Stormy Skies Ahead: Hail and Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

On May 7, Bulgaria will see variable cloudiness that will increase before midday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be locally intense

Society » Environment | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 22:44

May Weather Forecast: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Reach Up to 33°C

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that May will bring temperatures ranging from 2°C to 33°C across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:37

Thursday Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers in Western and Central Bulgaria

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly sunny—around and after midday, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop.

Society » Environment | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria