Severe Hailstorm Strikes Asenovgrad Villages, Crops and Cars Damaged

Severe hailstorms hit several villages in Bulgaria's Asenovgrad region, including Topolovo, Bachkovo, Gornoslav, Yavrovo, Cherven, Stoevo, and the Gorni Voden district. Streets in Asenovgrad were flooded as the downpour continued, and hail as large as walnuts pelted the area, damaging crops and vehicles. In Topolovo, the streets were covered in ice, with reports of broken car windows and significant agricultural damage, according to village mayor.

Initial assessments from local residents indicate that most crops in the affected villages have been devastated by the intense hail. Despite the severe weather, no flooding has been reported so far, though rain is ongoing, Kodjaali noted. The mayor also mentioned that no prior warning about the storm had been received from the Asenovgrad municipality.

In Bachkovo, the hail reached the size of a walnut, but no severe injuries or major structural damage were reported, said Mayor Hristo Kalchev. Meanwhile, Cherven experienced a combination of heavy hail and subsequent torrential rain, with some ice chunks as big as hazelnuts. A transformer in the village burned out, leaving half the settlement without electricity, confirmed Mayor Atanas Ignatov.

In Gornoslav, between 35 and 37 liters of rain per square meter fell in about eight minutes, accompanied by walnut-sized hailstones. In Asenovgrad, 25 liters per square meter of rain were recorded, and while the storm was short-lived, it caused temporary street flooding. Some residents questioned the effectiveness of the hail protection system, suggesting it failed to prevent crop destruction in the area.

Further west, in Gelemenovo in the Pazardzhik region, hail also fell, though there were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Simultaneously, a heavy storm, accompanied by wind and hail, hit Haskovo. The downpour lasted around 30 minutes, with hailstones ranging from pea-sized to hazelnut-sized. The local hydrometeorological observatory recorded ice grains measuring up to 15 millimeters and stated that monitoring of the ongoing weather processes continues. The Executive Agency 'Fighting Hail' confirmed that work is underway to assess and mitigate the impact of the storm.

