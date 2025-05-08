Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle. The fatal accident occurred shortly after noon on Kavatsi Street. According to the initial information, the child suddenly ran onto the roadway when a 34-year-old man, employed as a food distributor, was driving his truck. Despite attempts to avoid the collision, the driver was unable to stop in time. The child died at the scene.

Authorities conducted alcohol and drug tests on the driver, both of which returned negative results. He was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Conflicting reports initially described the vehicle as both a truck and a car, but police confirmed it was a truck registered in Burgas. Witnesses reported that the child was left unsupervised when he entered the road, a detail that remains under investigation.

Family members of the child gathered in front of the emergency room, where tension escalated. Seven police cars arrived at the scene to prevent potential clashes, but there were no reported confrontations with medical staff. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as authorities continue to collect evidence and statements from witnesses.