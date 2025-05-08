Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

Society » INCIDENTS | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle. The fatal accident occurred shortly after noon on Kavatsi Street. According to the initial information, the child suddenly ran onto the roadway when a 34-year-old man, employed as a food distributor, was driving his truck. Despite attempts to avoid the collision, the driver was unable to stop in time. The child died at the scene.

Authorities conducted alcohol and drug tests on the driver, both of which returned negative results. He was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Conflicting reports initially described the vehicle as both a truck and a car, but police confirmed it was a truck registered in Burgas. Witnesses reported that the child was left unsupervised when he entered the road, a detail that remains under investigation.

Family members of the child gathered in front of the emergency room, where tension escalated. Seven police cars arrived at the scene to prevent potential clashes, but there were no reported confrontations with medical staff. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as authorities continue to collect evidence and statements from witnesses.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, child, police

Related Articles:

Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Romanian Family Pays Over 1500 Euros for Emergency Treatment in Bulgarian Hospital

A Romanian family paid 3,084.60 leva (1,500 euros) for medical treatment at the Burgas University Hospital following a serious road accident

Society » Health | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Head of Plovdiv Customs Office Arrested for Smuggling Operation

Miroslav Belyashki, the director of the Plovdiv Customs Office, was arrested earlier today for allegedly facilitating a new smuggling route for cigarettes

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:58

Man Detained After Firing Gun Near Kindergarten in Sofia

A 54-year-old man, previously known to law enforcement, opened fire with a gas pistol near a kindergarten in Sofia's Lyulin district

Crime | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Róisín Murphy to Light Up Burgas with Summer Concert on August 2

Róisín Murphy will perform at the port in Burgas on August 2 as part of the BURGAS SUMMER LIVE concert series

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 15:33

Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria

A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:13

Israel Requests Bulgaria’s Assistance as Wildfires Threaten Areas Near Jerusalem

Israel has turned to Bulgaria for assistance in battling the rapidly advancing wildfires in areas near Jerusalem

Society » Incidents | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:49

Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network

Society » Incidents | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 11:24

Series of Earthquakes Recorded Near Nessebar, Bulgaria

A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

Society » Incidents | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Bulgarian Hospital Horror: Woman Seriously Burned in Targeted Attack Involving Pepper Spray and Electroshock

A woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with pepper spray and an electroshock device, and subsequently set on fire inside a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:47

Two Men Fall from Carousel in Yambol: One in Critical Condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident at the amusement park in Yambol

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria