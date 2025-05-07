Bulgaria Delays Household Electricity Liberalization Amid Price Concerns

Society | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Delays Household Electricity Liberalization Amid Price Concerns

Lawmakers in Bulgaria have decided to delay the liberalization of household electricity prices through amendments to the Energy Act. The exact length of the postponement – either two or five years – will be determined before the second reading in the plenary session. The BSP-United Left is advocating for a two-year delay, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is pushing for a five-year postponement.

The government's rationale for delaying the liberalization is to shield households from potential price spikes in the open market. This decision has been coordinated with the European Commission, aligning Bulgaria’s approach with broader EU energy policies.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced that from July 1, the method for setting household electricity prices will change. Energy companies will start procuring electricity through the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange. However, a mechanism will be in place to stabilize prices for households. Unlike the previous system regulated by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), the new approach will involve a report prepared by the EWRC and submitted to the Council of Ministers.

The difference between the market price and the fixed consumer price will be covered by the “Security of the Electricity System” fund. This measure is intended to mitigate the impact of market fluctuations on households while gradually moving toward market liberalization.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, Bulgaria, price, liberalization

Related Articles:

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"

Society » Education | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accused by Putin of Provoking Ukraine War Through NATO Bases

In a 90-minute propaganda documentary titled 'Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' broadcast on Russian state television Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed partial blame on Bulgaria and Romania for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes

Business » Finance | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weather on May 8: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Temperature Drops

On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Severe Hailstorm Strikes Asenovgrad Villages, Crops and Cars Damaged

Severe hailstorms hit several villages in Bulgaria's Asenovgrad region, including Topolovo, Bachkovo, Gornoslav, Yavrovo, Cherven, Stoevo, and the Gorni Voden district

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15

Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria

A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:13

Bulgaria's Beekeeping Crisis: Low Yields and Higher Prices Ahead

Beekeepers in Bulgaria are facing mounting challenges as the beekeeping sector continues to struggle

Society » Environment | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Roma Foundation Pledges €15,000 as Bulgaria Faces Outcry Over Demolitions in Zaharna Fabrika

As families in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika district face homelessness following illegal home demolitions, the Roma Foundation for Europe (RFE) has committed up to €15,000 in humanitarian support for displaced families in the city

Society | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria