Bulgaria Delays Household Electricity Liberalization Amid Price Concerns

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature
A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have decided to delay the liberalization of household electricity prices through amendments to the Energy Act. The exact length of the postponement – either two or five years – will be determined before the second reading in the plenary session. The BSP-United Left is advocating for a two-year delay, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is pushing for a five-year postponement.
The government's rationale for delaying the liberalization is to shield households from potential price spikes in the open market. This decision has been coordinated with the European Commission, aligning Bulgaria’s approach with broader EU energy policies.
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced that from July 1, the method for setting household electricity prices will change. Energy companies will start procuring electricity through the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange. However, a mechanism will be in place to stabilize prices for households. Unlike the previous system regulated by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), the new approach will involve a report prepared by the EWRC and submitted to the Council of Ministers.
The difference between the market price and the fixed consumer price will be covered by the “Security of the Electricity System” fund. This measure is intended to mitigate the impact of market fluctuations on households while gradually moving toward market liberalization.
On May 8, expect occasional heavy and thundery showers, with a chance of hail in the morning hours
Severe hailstorms hit several villages in Bulgaria's Asenovgrad region, including Topolovo, Bachkovo, Gornoslav, Yavrovo, Cherven, Stoevo, and the Gorni Voden district
A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle
A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region
Beekeepers in Bulgaria are facing mounting challenges as the beekeeping sector continues to struggle
As families in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika district face homelessness following illegal home demolitions, the Roma Foundation for Europe (RFE) has committed up to €15,000 in humanitarian support for displaced families in the city
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase