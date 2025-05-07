World PR Summit in Davos Highlights AI and Communication Innovation

The World PR Leaders’ Summit, an annual event hosted by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), took place in Davos, Switzerland, focusing on the future of communications and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Over 100 global experts, including leading figures in public relations, business, politics, and academia, gathered to explore pressing topics in the field. Maxime Behar, the president of WCFA, Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media, Lord Evans of Sealand, Berbel Hester-Vecoli of Edelman, and Chetna Krishna of CERN were among the distinguished speakers.

Event Overview and Key Discussions

Held in April 2025 at the Davos Congress Center, the two-day summit drew over 100 communications experts, policy advisors, and industry leaders from more than 20 countries. Discussions covered a broad range of themes, such as the role of AI in PR, the importance of ethical responsibility, trust in public institutions, and the influence of communications in both politics and business. The event also addressed the future trends shaping the next decade of the industry.

Maxime Behar, WCFA’s president, emphasized the forum's forward-thinking approach. He stated, "The summit outlined where the communications industry is headed, from digital transformation to AI's role. We have only scratched the surface of what will shape the future."

Keynote Speakers and Insights

Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media, highlighted the evolving role of PR professionals, stressing that the modern PR industry extends beyond traditional media relations. He noted that successful communication experts must possess vision and deep understanding of global processes. While AI tools can streamline routine tasks, Holmes warned they could also diminish critical thinking, a vital skill for effective PR.

Lord Evans of Sealand, former General Secretary of the British Labour Party, discussed the significance of aligning communication with audience values. He explained that decisions, whether in politics or business, are influenced by accumulated factors like cultural and social context. According to him, effective communication must engage audiences at a deeper, value-driven level.

Panel Discussions and Thematic Focus

The summit included six themed panels, with more than 30 international speakers exploring topics such as crisis communication, political PR, AI in communications, digital marketing, and culturally tailored PR strategies. Speakers included Berbel Hester-Vekoly from Edelman, Chetna Krishna from CERN, and Sanjeev Winayak, Head of the AI Department at Milk & Honey. Other notable participants were Irina Zolotarevich, Advisor to the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, and various experts in the field.

Davos Communications Awards 2025

The forum also hosted the first-ever Davos Communications Awards, recognizing achievements in 24 categories within strategic communications. The gala event celebrated industry excellence, with Lord Evans and Paul Holmes inducted into the WCFA Hall of Fame for their significant contributions to global communications. The Association of PR Specialists of Ukraine was honored for its exceptional work during wartime.

Partnerships and Sponsors

The summit was organized in collaboration with the PR and Communications Association (PRCA), with gold sponsor The #PREthics Community and silver sponsor Brain 4 Strategy. PR Newswire, a part of Cision Group Ltd, served as the official media partner.

Looking forward to 2026, Behar expressed excitement for the event’s growth, predicting an even stronger edition that would continue to explore how the communications industry can master the challenges of the future.

Source: Press release M3 Communications Group, Inc.