Murdered, Then Crossed Off a List: The Chilling Case Rocking Bulgarian Parents

The brutal killing of 18-year-old Magdalena from Haskovo has sent shockwaves through the country, sparking disturbing rumors and leaving parents on edge. In her first televised interview on Nova TV, the victim’s mother raised alarming suspicions - she believes her daughter’s murder was premeditated and that her name appeared on a sinister list. Police are now investigating claims that Maggi’s name had been marked off before her death.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the crime, but the case has unearthed deeper fears. Parents in Haskovo are now terrified by whispers of lists circulating with the names of young girls-allegedly targeted for sexual assault, filming, and distribution of explicit content on the dark web.

Svetlozara Dimitrova, whose child attends the same school as Maggi and the accused, confirms the panic. "My daughter’s name is supposedly on one of these lists," she says. "We’re trying to stay rational, but as a mother, you can’t help but fear the worst."

The alleged purpose of these lists? To single out attractive girls who could be exploited for violent, filmed encounters - material then shared in hidden Telegram groups or dark web forums. Some clips are circulated freely, while others are used to blackmail victims into further abuse.

This isn’t the first time such horrors have surfaced. Similar underground networks were linked to the case of Debora from Stara Zagora, who was brutally assaulted, shaved, and filmed. Now, with Maggi’s murder, the nightmare has resurfaced—and parents across Bulgaria are demanding answers.