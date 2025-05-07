Borissov, Peevski, and Kostadinov Clash Over Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Immunities and Military Issues

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature
A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov
Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, made it clear that his party will not back the lifting of parliamentary immunities. He emphasized that the parliament should not focus on topics that waste its time. "For months, I’ve been saying that GERB will not engage in issues that do not contribute to the legislative process. The parliament is not an investigative body, and it cannot make decisions that interfere with ongoing investigations," he stated.
Borissov also criticized President Rumen Radev's remarks made during the military parade, calling them "ugly." Radev had urged servicemen to reject attempts at division and humiliation. The president’s comments came after discussions about the state of Bulgaria’s first American F-16 fighter jet.
Peevski Opposes Early Elections, Calls for Action
Delyan Peevski, chairman of DPS-New Beginning, declared that he would not allow early elections. He confirmed that his party would support the lifting of parliamentary immunities for MPs as requested by the prosecutor’s office. However, Peevski stressed that the focus should be on more important issues. He called for the National Assembly and the government to concentrate on tackling specific problems. "I expect the ruling coalition to present a program for the work of the National Assembly, and for the Council of Ministers, along with Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, to put forward a concrete governance plan for Bulgaria," he said.
Kostadinov Criticizes Bulgaria’s Military Parade and the F-16 Jet
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, harshly criticized the military parade on the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Army, describing it as a "disgrace." He claimed that the event lacked military equipment, which he suggested was either donated to Ukraine or stolen. Kostadinov also questioned the state of Bulgaria's combat aircraft, especially after the country's only F-16, which he referred to as either a "fake 16" or a "defective 16," failed to fly. "When it will fly is unclear," he remarked. He also criticized the immediate blaming of military personnel for the aircraft's malfunction, calling it an embarrassment, especially since he believes that despite the challenges, decent people still serve in Bulgaria’s armed forces.
During a meeting in Sofia, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed security, defense spending, and economic cooperation
A recent national survey conducted by bTV and Market LINKS reveals that if parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would retain its positio
According to a report by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior, 1,145 third-country nationals attempted to enter the country illegally in March 2025.
According to Bulgaria's Military Intelligence Service report for 2023, Russia remains the dominant destabilizing force in global security
The United States and Ukraine announced today that they have signed an economic agreement concerning Ukraine’s natural resources, following several weeks of pressure from U.
A deviation in the operation of a system on the F-16 Block 70 fighter has been identified during the aircraft acceptance process, according to the Bulgarian Air Force Commander
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase