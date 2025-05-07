Borissov, Peevski, and Kostadinov Clash Over Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Immunities and Military Issues

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Borissov, Peevski, and Kostadinov Clash Over Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Immunities and Military Issues

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, made it clear that his party will not back the lifting of parliamentary immunities. He emphasized that the parliament should not focus on topics that waste its time. "For months, I’ve been saying that GERB will not engage in issues that do not contribute to the legislative process. The parliament is not an investigative body, and it cannot make decisions that interfere with ongoing investigations," he stated.

Borissov also criticized President Rumen Radev's remarks made during the military parade, calling them "ugly." Radev had urged servicemen to reject attempts at division and humiliation. The president’s comments came after discussions about the state of Bulgaria’s first American F-16 fighter jet.

Peevski Opposes Early Elections, Calls for Action

Delyan Peevski, chairman of DPS-New Beginning, declared that he would not allow early elections. He confirmed that his party would support the lifting of parliamentary immunities for MPs as requested by the prosecutor’s office. However, Peevski stressed that the focus should be on more important issues. He called for the National Assembly and the government to concentrate on tackling specific problems. "I expect the ruling coalition to present a program for the work of the National Assembly, and for the Council of Ministers, along with Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, to put forward a concrete governance plan for Bulgaria," he said.

Kostadinov Criticizes Bulgaria’s Military Parade and the F-16 Jet

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, harshly criticized the military parade on the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Army, describing it as a "disgrace." He claimed that the event lacked military equipment, which he suggested was either donated to Ukraine or stolen. Kostadinov also questioned the state of Bulgaria's combat aircraft, especially after the country's only F-16, which he referred to as either a "fake 16" or a "defective 16," failed to fly. "When it will fly is unclear," he remarked. He also criticized the immediate blaming of military personnel for the aircraft's malfunction, calling it an embarrassment, especially since he believes that despite the challenges, decent people still serve in Bulgaria’s armed forces.

