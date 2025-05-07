Ukraine Open to 30-Kilometre Demilitarized Zone, Claims Trump Envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Kellogg proposed that a temporary ceasefire, lasting 30 days, could serve as a critical step in the peace process.

Kellogg’s idea is for both countries to maintain control over the territories they currently hold, with no further territorial changes during the ceasefire. He believes this “ceasefire in place” would solidify existing frontlines, allowing both sides to stabilize and reduce tensions. He referenced historical examples from the post-World War II Baltic States and Germany's reunification, where political situations evolved over time, as a way to show that change can happen gradually.

Kellogg mentioned that Ukraine would be open to establishing a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone, with Ukrainian and Russian forces withdrawing 15 kilometers each from their current positions. This would create a no-fire zone, controlled by a "coalition of the willing," to monitor the situation. According to Kellogg, such a step would significantly reduce the likelihood of conflict reigniting, especially after 30 days of a ceasefire.

He expressed confidence that if both sides adhered to a ceasefire for this initial period, it would be extended, as restarting a conflict after such a break would be difficult. This proposal reflects growing efforts from the U.S. to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

The concept of a ceasefire and demilitarized zone follows a previous U.S. proposal, where the Trump administration suggested recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea and easing sanctions in exchange for a peace agreement. This proposal, presented to Ukraine in Paris, has sparked discussions among Ukrainian, European, and American officials about potential terms for ending the war.