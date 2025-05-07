Ukraine Open to 30-Kilometre Demilitarized Zone, Claims Trump Envoy Kellogg

World » UKRAINE | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Ukraine Open to 30-Kilometre Demilitarized Zone, Claims Trump Envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Kellogg proposed that a temporary ceasefire, lasting 30 days, could serve as a critical step in the peace process.

Kellogg’s idea is for both countries to maintain control over the territories they currently hold, with no further territorial changes during the ceasefire. He believes this “ceasefire in place” would solidify existing frontlines, allowing both sides to stabilize and reduce tensions. He referenced historical examples from the post-World War II Baltic States and Germany's reunification, where political situations evolved over time, as a way to show that change can happen gradually.

Kellogg mentioned that Ukraine would be open to establishing a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone, with Ukrainian and Russian forces withdrawing 15 kilometers each from their current positions. This would create a no-fire zone, controlled by a "coalition of the willing," to monitor the situation. According to Kellogg, such a step would significantly reduce the likelihood of conflict reigniting, especially after 30 days of a ceasefire.

He expressed confidence that if both sides adhered to a ceasefire for this initial period, it would be extended, as restarting a conflict after such a break would be difficult. This proposal reflects growing efforts from the U.S. to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

The concept of a ceasefire and demilitarized zone follows a previous U.S. proposal, where the Trump administration suggested recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea and easing sanctions in exchange for a peace agreement. This proposal, presented to Ukraine in Paris, has sparked discussions among Ukrainian, European, and American officials about potential terms for ending the war.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Kellogg, Trump, zone

Related Articles:

Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Kyiv Leave Two Dead, Four Children Among the Injured

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41

25,000 Troops for Ukraine? Europe Can't Make It Happen

According to The Times, European countries are struggling to mobilize even 25,000 troops to Ukraine for a potential peacekeeping mission

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18

600 North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

South Korea's intelligence agency has reported that approximately 600 North Korean soldiers

World » Russia | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 13:15

Trump: 'Putin Respects Me' - Mixed Signals on Ukraine Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump has made mixed statements regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

EU Considers Splitting Ukraine and Moldova's Accession Paths Amid Hungary's Obstruction

The European Union is considering the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in their EU accession processes due to Hungary's opposition to Ukraine's membership talks

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit to Bulgaria: Focus on Business, Not Politics

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a brief visit to Bulgaria on Sunday

Business | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Kyiv Leave Two Dead, Four Children Among the Injured

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41

EU Condemns Russia Over Torture and Death of Ukrainian Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

The European Commission has strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:46

25,000 Troops for Ukraine? Europe Can't Make It Happen

According to The Times, European countries are struggling to mobilize even 25,000 troops to Ukraine for a potential peacekeeping mission

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18

Trump: 'Putin Respects Me' - Mixed Signals on Ukraine Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump has made mixed statements regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

EU Considers Splitting Ukraine and Moldova's Accession Paths Amid Hungary's Obstruction

The European Union is considering the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in their EU accession processes due to Hungary's opposition to Ukraine's membership talks

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria