Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria

A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region, as reported by the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography – BAS. The quake was registered at 08:21 a.m. Bulgarian time, with the epicenter located 25 km from Novi Pazar, 40 km from Shumen, and approximately 340 km from Sofia. According to preliminary data, the tremor was not felt within the country.

Earlier today, two separate earthquakes were recorded in Bulgaria. The first, a 2.2-magnitude quake at a depth of 13 km, occurred near Petrich in Southwestern Bulgaria at 5:07. The second, a stronger 3-magnitude quake, struck Northeastern Bulgaria at 08:21 at a depth of 15.2 km. Data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography confirms the events but indicates that neither tremor caused significant impact or was widely felt.

