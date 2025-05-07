Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria
A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region, as reported by the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography – BAS. The quake was registered at 08:21 a.m. Bulgarian time, with the epicenter located 25 km from Novi Pazar, 40 km from Shumen, and approximately 340 km from Sofia. According to preliminary data, the tremor was not felt within the country.
Earlier today, two separate earthquakes were recorded in Bulgaria. The first, a 2.2-magnitude quake at a depth of 13 km, occurred near Petrich in Southwestern Bulgaria at 5:07. The second, a stronger 3-magnitude quake, struck Northeastern Bulgaria at 08:21 at a depth of 15.2 km. Data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography confirms the events but indicates that neither tremor caused significant impact or was widely felt.
Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle
A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle
Israel Requests Bulgaria’s Assistance as Wildfires Threaten Areas Near Jerusalem
Israel has turned to Bulgaria for assistance in battling the rapidly advancing wildfires in areas near Jerusalem
Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria
The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network
Series of Earthquakes Recorded Near Nessebar, Bulgaria
A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale
Bulgarian Hospital Horror: Woman Seriously Burned in Targeted Attack Involving Pepper Spray and Electroshock
A woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with pepper spray and an electroshock device, and subsequently set on fire inside a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad
Two Men Fall from Carousel in Yambol: One in Critical Condition
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident at the amusement park in Yambol