Political Landscape in Bulgaria Shifts: MECH and Greatness Outperform TISP in New Poll

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Political Landscape in Bulgaria Shifts: MECH and Greatness Outperform TISP in New Poll @bTV

A recent national survey conducted by bTV and Market LINKS reveals that if parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would retain its position as the leading party with 21.9% support. The survey, carried out between April 18 and 30, 2025, involved 1,010 participants aged 18 and over through direct personal interviews and an online survey. The data was presented by Dobromir Zhivkov, the manager of the Market LINKS sociological agency.

In second place, the coalition WCC-DB garnered 14.9% support. The competition for third place is intense, with Revival slightly ahead at 11.2%, followed closely by DPS - New Beginning (DPS-Peevski) at 11.1%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secured 5.6% of the vote, while Ahmed Dogan's DPS took 5.4%.

Newer political formations MECH and Greatness are gradually emerging as notable contenders, polling at 4.5% and 4% respectively. Meanwhile, 'There Is Such a People' (TISP) remains below the 4% threshold, receiving only 3.7% support.

The survey data does not indicate significant changes in voter sentiment but highlights a longstanding trend where official coalition partners of GERB, such as BSP and TISP, tend to lose voter support due to their association with the ruling party.

The study also shows that 83% of respondents support the ongoing protests against the war, indicating a strong public stance on the issue. The survey data provides an overview of the shifting political landscape in Bulgaria as the country approaches potential elections.

