EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

The European Union has set a goal to completely cut off Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources. This move is part of the REPowerEU plan, which was presented by European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, in Strasbourg on May 6. According to Jørgensen, the EU is also planning to limit the import of Russian oil, increase efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet, and scale back its dependency on Russia in the nuclear sector, including curbing supplies of enriched uranium.

Jørgensen further explained that the European Commission will introduce specific legislative proposals in June 2025, aligned with the roadmap. EU member states will be required to draft national plans by the end of 2025 to phase out Russian gas, oil, and nuclear energy imports progressively.

The roadmap outlines the EU's current imports from Russia, with 52 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2024—19% of the EU's total gas imports—13 million tonnes of crude oil, and over 2800 tonnes of uranium. Notably, 10 EU member states imported Russian gas, 3 still imported Russian oil, and 7 relied on Russian enriched uranium or uranium services last year.

The strategy includes ending any new contracts with Russian gas suppliers, both for pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG), with existing spot contracts set to expire by the end of 2025. This will allow the EU to reduce its remaining Russian gas imports by about one-third by the end of 2025, with the aim to eliminate all Russian gas imports by 2027.

In terms of oil, which made up about 3% of the EU's total imports in 2024, the EU will target Russia's shadow fleet, which has been involved in illegal oil transportation. The upcoming proposals from the European Commission will also address the reduction of Russian enriched uranium imports and limit new contracts for uranium and other nuclear materials.

Additionally, the European Union is working on the European Radioisotopes Valley initiative, which aims to boost domestic production of medical radioisotopes to ensure the EU's supply in the future.

As part of this initiative, the European Commission is also exploring the legal feasibility of banning EU companies from entering into new contracts for Russian fossil fuels.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Russian, gas, EU

Related Articles:

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25

Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Kyiv Leave Two Dead, Four Children Among the Injured

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41

EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration

World » EU | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Propaganda or Cultural Exchange? Russian Programs Target Bulgarian Students

In recent years, Bulgarian educational institutions have witnessed a growing presence of Russian cultural initiatives, raising concerns about potential propaganda targeting young students

Society » Education | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 21:52

EU Condemns Russia Over Torture and Death of Ukrainian Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

The European Commission has strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25

Germany Forms New Coalition Government Led by Merz

Germany has officially formed a new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:22

EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration

World » EU | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

Eurozone GDP Surpasses Expectations with 0.4% Growth in Q1 2025

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous three months, doubling the 0.2% increase recorded at the end of 2024

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 09:00

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria