World | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12
Bulgaria: UN, China, and US Urge Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following India's recent precision strikes against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern. His spokesperson urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint, emphasizing the global risk of a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. Guterres reiterated that the world cannot afford another conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

India’s military action, referred to as "Operation Sindoor," targeted nine terror locations, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were carried out using precision munitions, in response to a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The Indian Ministry of Defence emphasized that the operation was measured, non-escalatory, and focused solely on terrorist infrastructure, not Pakistani military assets.

The operation was coordinated by India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the operation in real-time. The targeted sites were identified as key hubs for groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for planning and executing attacks on Indian soil.

China has also voiced its concerns over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on both nations to act in the interest of regional peace and stability. China urged India and Pakistan to remain calm, avoid actions that could worsen the situation, and refrain from further escalation.

China reiterated its opposition to all forms of terrorism, while also noting the close proximity of the two nations to China. In light of India’s strikes, which targeted terror camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, China urged both sides to engage in dialogue rather than escalating tensions. The statement follows India’s "Operation Sindoor," which was launched as a direct response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.

China's position emphasizes its role as a neighboring country to both India and Pakistan and calls for dialogue to prevent further complications. It also acknowledged the terrorist threats posed by groups operating from across the border and supported India's right to defend itself.

On the diplomatic front, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in contact with national security advisors from both India and Pakistan. He urged both countries to maintain open lines of communication and avoid further escalation. Rubio expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of preventing a larger conflict.

Rubio's call for restraint echoes sentiments expressed earlier by US President Donald Trump. Trump, commenting on the situation, expressed hope that the tensions between India and Pakistan would de-escalate swiftly. He acknowledged the ongoing conflict between the two nations but emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution.

The US continues to monitor the situation closely, with President Trump hoping that the conflict would be contained before it escalates into a larger military confrontation. Both the US and China have emphasized diplomatic solutions, with calls for restraint coming from both sides of the international community.

In conclusion, the international response to India's military action and the subsequent tensions with Pakistan highlights the global concern over the potential for further escalation. Calls for restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy remain at the forefront of global efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent a broader conflict.

