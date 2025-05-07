Code Yellow Issued Across Bulgaria: Storms and Cool Weather Expected

A code yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Bulgaria for Wednesday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 9 and 14°C, with Sofia seeing around 10°C, while maximums will vary from 21 to 26°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 21°C.

The day will begin with sunny spells, but by midday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, leading to short but intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms. Some areas may see significant local rainfall and hail. The wind, shifting to west-northwest, will be moderate, bringing cooler air.

Along the Black Sea coast, significant cloud cover is anticipated, with cumulus-rain clouds forming in the afternoon. Short-term showers and thunderstorms are expected in many places. The wind will start as a weak to moderate southeast breeze, turning northeast by evening. Daytime highs will range between 17 and 22°C, with sea water temperatures between 13°C and 15°C. Sea waves will be 1-2 points.

In the mountainous regions, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, leading to brief but heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, especially in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. Hail is also possible in these areas. A moderate west-northwest wind will prevail, with temperatures at 1200 meters around 17°C and at 2000 meters about 9°C.

Thursday will see continued precipitation, particularly in Northern Bulgaria, where intense thunderstorms and hail are likely. Winds will be generally light, temporarily shifting from the east. Minimum temperatures will range from 8 to 13°C, and maximums from 20 to 25°C.

On Friday, the wind will revert to northwesterly, bringing cooler air. After a brief lull in precipitation, rain is expected to resume by evening. The trend of cooler, cloudier weather with intermittent showers will persist through the weekend.

Saturday will likely bring widespread rainfall, with localized heavy downpours remaining a concern. By Sunday, rain will be lighter and more sporadic, mainly affecting Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains. Elsewhere, some sunny intervals are expected. The wind will shift to the north, generally remaining light. Temperatures will drop further, with lows between 4 and 9°C and highs between 13 and 18°C.