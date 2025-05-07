Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Kyiv Leave Two Dead, Four Children Among the Injured

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Debris from a drone struck a nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, igniting a fire that spread across several floors, affecting apartments from the fifth to the eighth floor. The blaze, which consumed an area of approximately 100 square meters, was eventually brought under control by emergency responders. Five people were rescued from the building, including one adult and four children. Three of the children suffered burns and were hospitalized.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris landed in an open area, causing damage but no injuries. Meanwhile, in the Dniprovskyi district, a drone crashed into a high-rise residential building, partially collapsing the 28th and 29th floors. The State Emergency Service reported no fire or casualties at the site.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, two people were found dead after a drone hit a five-story building, setting apartments on the second and fourth floors on fire. Firefighters later confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

Later, Klitschko provided an update, stating that the number of injured had risen to eight, with an additional woman hospitalized. Four of the injured, including three children, were hospitalized, while four others received medical treatment at the scene.

The attack came ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations set to begin on May 7, with 29 world leaders expected to attend events in Moscow. The attack is part of a broader escalation in Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian civilians in recent weeks, with casualties reported in cities such as Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Earlier, on May 4, a Russian drone strike in Kyiv injured 11 people, including two children, and damaged a shopping mall. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire for Victory Day commemorations from May 7 to 9, a proposal rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who labeled it a "theatrical performance" aimed at reducing Russia's international isolation and creating a more favorable atmosphere for Moscow.