Bulgarian Tennis Star Viktoriya Tomova Set for Tough Opener in Rome

Sports | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Star Viktoriya Tomova Set for Tough Opener in Rome

Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova is set to begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, where she will face Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango. The match will take place on the clay courts of the Foro Italico, with the two scheduled to meet as the fourth game on Court 14. Play on the court is set to commence at 12:00 local time, with Tomova and Arango taking to the court after the conclusion of the clash between Ashlyn Krueger of the USA and Anna Bondar of Hungary.

Ranked 61st in the world, Tomova is looking to end a three-match losing streak as she seeks her first victory of the season on clay. Arango, currently ranked 97th, will be her opponent in what will be their first encounter.

On the men’s side of the competition, Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria’s top-ranked player, awaits his second-round opponent in the Masters 1000 event. Dimitrov, who is seeded 14th, will learn his first opponent after the outcome of the match between Italy’s Francesco Passaro and Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng. Dimitrov has 100 ranking points to defend from last year’s round of 16 in Rome.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgarian, Tomova, Dimitrov

Related Articles:

Life Imprisonment Without Parole for Double Murder in Bulgarian Village

Chavdar Boyadzhiev has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole by the Sofia City Court for the brutal killings of 18-year-old Yana Velinova and 27-year-old Ivo Kolev in the Bulgarian village of Lozen

Crime | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 14:12

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Romanian Family Pays Over 1500 Euros for Emergency Treatment in Bulgarian Hospital

A Romanian family paid 3,084.60 leva (1,500 euros) for medical treatment at the Burgas University Hospital following a serious road accident

Society » Health | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Man Attacks 10-Year-Old in Bulgarian Village Over Dispute Involving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Semchinovo, located in the Septemvri municipality, has been taken into custody by the police for physically assaulting a 10-year-old child

Crime | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 10:45

Propaganda or Cultural Exchange? Russian Programs Target Bulgarian Students

In recent years, Bulgarian educational institutions have witnessed a growing presence of Russian cultural initiatives, raising concerns about potential propaganda targeting young students

Society » Education | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 21:52

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Advances After Tiebreak Thriller in Madrid

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after securing a straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley

Sports | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Advances After Tiebreak Thriller in Madrid

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after securing a straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley

Sports | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:56

Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Leads Olympiacos to Commanding Win Over Real Madrid

Olympiacos made a strong start to the Euroleague playoffs with a convincing 84:72 victory over Real Madrid in the first game of their quarterfinal series, held in Piraeus

Sports | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:48

Bulgarian Wrestling Star Rusev Makes His Long-Awaited WWE Comeback

On the latest episode of WWE Raw in Las Vegas, in front of over 17,000 fans, Bulgarian wrestling star Miroslav Barnyashev, known as Rusev, made his highly anticipated return to WWE

Sports | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19

Bulgaria Returns to the Premier League After 11 Years

After more than a decade, Bulgaria will once again have a representative in the English Premier League

Sports | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22

Strong Showing for Bulgaria: Four Medals at European Acrobatics Event

Bulgaria secured second place in the overall medal standings at the European Acrobatics Championship in the age groups

Sports | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev Claims Fifth European Weightlifting Title with Stunning Comeback

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev secured his fifth European weightlifting title

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria