Bulgarian Tennis Star Viktoriya Tomova Set for Tough Opener in Rome

Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova is set to begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, where she will face Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango. The match will take place on the clay courts of the Foro Italico, with the two scheduled to meet as the fourth game on Court 14. Play on the court is set to commence at 12:00 local time, with Tomova and Arango taking to the court after the conclusion of the clash between Ashlyn Krueger of the USA and Anna Bondar of Hungary.

Ranked 61st in the world, Tomova is looking to end a three-match losing streak as she seeks her first victory of the season on clay. Arango, currently ranked 97th, will be her opponent in what will be their first encounter.

On the men’s side of the competition, Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria’s top-ranked player, awaits his second-round opponent in the Masters 1000 event. Dimitrov, who is seeded 14th, will learn his first opponent after the outcome of the match between Italy’s Francesco Passaro and Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng. Dimitrov has 100 ranking points to defend from last year’s round of 16 in Rome.