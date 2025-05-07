New War Threat Looms as India and Pakistan Exchange Deadly Strikes in Kashmir

Last night, India launched a series of strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Wednesday in response to the killing of 26 Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. Pakistan reported that it had shot down five Indian fighter jets, a claim that India has not confirmed. The Indian defence ministry stated that nine Pakistani targets described as “terrorist infrastructure” linked to Islamist militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba had been hit. Islamabad denied these claims, stating that six civilian areas had been targeted, resulting in eight deaths and 35 injuries.

The operation, named “Sindoor,” was described by the Indian government as a targeted and restrained response, aiming to avoid escalation. However, the situation remains tense, with the Pakistani military spokesperson warning that Pakistan would take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty. Both sides exchanged intense shelling along the de facto border in Kashmir, causing further casualties. Indian TV channels aired footage of explosions, fires, and plumes of smoke in various locations, including Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Bahawalpur in Punjab. Pakistani military officials said mosques and civilian sites had been hit, rejecting India’s claims of targeting terrorist camps.

In the aftermath, schools in Pakistani Kashmir, Islamabad, and parts of Indian Kashmir were closed, and the populous Pakistani province of Punjab declared a state of emergency. Hospitals and emergency services were placed on high alert, and several international airlines suspended flights in affected areas.

India has not provided evidence linking the 22 April attack to Pakistan but alleged that two of the attackers were Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has denied any connection to the assault, calling the strikes “unprovoked” and notifying the UN Security Council that it reserves the right to respond to what it described as an act of war. Meanwhile, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed senior officials in the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, underscoring that the strikes were aimed at militant infrastructure, not Pakistani military assets.

The strikes mark the most severe escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors since 2019, when India conducted airstrikes in Balakot following a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in Kashmir. Analysts warn that the current conflict could spiral further, with US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for maximum restraint.

The strikes also impacted financial markets, with Indian stock futures dipping slightly and several flights being canceled in India and Pakistan due to airspace closures. Despite the heightened tensions, both sides maintain control over their respective territories in Kashmir, a disputed region that has been the focal point of conflict since the partition of British India in 1947. Observers are now closely monitoring the situation for signs of further escalation.