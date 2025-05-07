New War Threat Looms as India and Pakistan Exchange Deadly Strikes in Kashmir

World | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:19
Bulgaria: New War Threat Looms as India and Pakistan Exchange Deadly Strikes in Kashmir

Last night, India launched a series of strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Wednesday in response to the killing of 26 Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. Pakistan reported that it had shot down five Indian fighter jets, a claim that India has not confirmed. The Indian defence ministry stated that nine Pakistani targets described as “terrorist infrastructure” linked to Islamist militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba had been hit. Islamabad denied these claims, stating that six civilian areas had been targeted, resulting in eight deaths and 35 injuries.

The operation, named “Sindoor,” was described by the Indian government as a targeted and restrained response, aiming to avoid escalation. However, the situation remains tense, with the Pakistani military spokesperson warning that Pakistan would take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty. Both sides exchanged intense shelling along the de facto border in Kashmir, causing further casualties. Indian TV channels aired footage of explosions, fires, and plumes of smoke in various locations, including Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Bahawalpur in Punjab. Pakistani military officials said mosques and civilian sites had been hit, rejecting India’s claims of targeting terrorist camps.

In the aftermath, schools in Pakistani Kashmir, Islamabad, and parts of Indian Kashmir were closed, and the populous Pakistani province of Punjab declared a state of emergency. Hospitals and emergency services were placed on high alert, and several international airlines suspended flights in affected areas.

India has not provided evidence linking the 22 April attack to Pakistan but alleged that two of the attackers were Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has denied any connection to the assault, calling the strikes “unprovoked” and notifying the UN Security Council that it reserves the right to respond to what it described as an act of war. Meanwhile, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed senior officials in the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, underscoring that the strikes were aimed at militant infrastructure, not Pakistani military assets.

The strikes mark the most severe escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors since 2019, when India conducted airstrikes in Balakot following a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in Kashmir. Analysts warn that the current conflict could spiral further, with US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for maximum restraint.

The strikes also impacted financial markets, with Indian stock futures dipping slightly and several flights being canceled in India and Pakistan due to airspace closures. Despite the heightened tensions, both sides maintain control over their respective territories in Kashmir, a disputed region that has been the focal point of conflict since the partition of British India in 1947. Observers are now closely monitoring the situation for signs of further escalation.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: India, Pakistan, war

Related Articles:

UN, China, and US Urge Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following India's recent precision strikes against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern

World | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12

Cold War Echoes: Global Defense Spending Soars to Record Heights

Global defense spending has reached a record high in 2024, increasing by 9.4% to total $2.718 trillion

World | April 28, 2025, Monday // 15:37

India and Pakistan Exchange Fire Amid Rising Tensions After Kashmir Attack

For a third consecutive night, troops from India and Pakistan have exchanged small arms fire along the Line of Control

World | April 28, 2025, Monday // 12:08

Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India

Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87

Society » Obituaries | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:33

Kashmir Attack Leaves 30 Dead in Worst Civilian Massacre in Years

Militants opened fire on civilians in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir

World | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

The Global Trade War Does Not Yet Impact Bulgarian Tourism

Despite the global escalation of the trade war, there have been no significant negative trends in Bulgaria’s tourism sector so far

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2025, Saturday // 09:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25

EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

The European Union has set a goal to completely cut off Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19

Ukraine Open to 30-Kilometre Demilitarized Zone, Claims Trump Envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Ukraine and Russia could agree to a demilitarized zone to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 10:15

UN, China, and US Urge Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following India's recent precision strikes against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern

World | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12

Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Kyiv Leave Two Dead, Four Children Among the Injured

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including four children, in a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 7

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria