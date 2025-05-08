Euro Takes Over: Bulgarian ATMs to Stop Distributing Levs in January 2026

During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes. This measure will be in place during the dual circulation phase when both the lev and the euro will be legal tender. According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the official date for Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone is expected to be January 1, 2026.

Production and Supply of Euro Coins

Preparations for the minting of Bulgarian euro coins are well underway. The national designs have been approved, coin blanks have been secured, and contracts for their production and delivery are already concluded. Minting of the coins bearing the Bulgarian national side will commence immediately after the European Union Council issues a formal decision on Bulgaria’s euro adoption under Article 140(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The number of euro coins to be minted will primarily serve to replace Bulgarian coins expected to be returned to the BNB. The required quantities are not fixed and will be determined based on the dynamics of coin circulation, demand for each denomination, existing BNB reserves, and growth in money supply. While euro coins fall under national competence, the European Central Bank (ECB) must approve the production plans. If Bulgaria decides to issue coins with a new design, such as commemorative €2 coins, the European Commission must be notified and will publish the information in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Euro coins with the Bulgarian national side, along with euro banknotes, will be released into circulation on the official date of euro adoption. Their initial distribution will be limited to Bulgaria but, once issued, they will be valid as legal tender throughout the euro area.

Cash Distribution and Circulation

The BNB will ensure a sufficient supply of euro banknotes and coins for the first year of euro circulation. The quantities will be based on prior bank requests and withdrawals. Bulgarian coins withdrawn from circulation will not be reused as material for euro coin production. The BNB has designated secure facilities to store withdrawn lev banknotes and coins.

The source of the euro banknotes is already determined, and steps have been taken to secure a supply sufficient for replacing the lev during the initial year. Starter kits of euro coins with the Bulgarian national side will be made available before the transition date. Banks will sell these sets to both merchants and individuals, while the BNB and Bulgarian Posts will offer them only to individuals. However, these coins may not be used before the official euro introduction.

Design of the 2 Euro Coin

The 2 euro coin will feature an inscription along its edge in Cyrillic: “GOD SAVE BULGARIA” ("БОЖЕ ПАЗИ БЪЛГАРИЯ") with one half of the inscription appearing in reverse. This design follows Bulgarian coinage traditions from 1882 to 1943, when similar inscriptions appeared in all capital letters and without punctuation marks. Other eurozone countries also use edge inscriptions on their €2 coins, such as Germany (“EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT”), Latvia (“DIEVS * SVĒTĪ * LATVIJU”), Lithuania (“LAISVĖ * VIENYBĖ * GEROVĖ *”), the Netherlands (“GOD * ZIJ * MET * ONS *”), and Croatia (“O LIJEPA O DRAGA O SLATKA SLOBODO”).

Currency Use and Exchange Procedures

During the dual circulation month, lev banknotes and coins can still be used for payments, but ATMs will only dispense euros. Cash payments for public liabilities like taxes and state fees will be accepted in levs only if made in person; bank transfers must be in euros from the start date. The BNB's payment systems in levs (BISERA 6 and RINGS) will cease operation on the date of euro adoption.

At bank counters, lev transactions will still be possible, including over-the-counter cash payments to public institutions. Any change given must be in euros. However, bank transfers and other account-based payments must be in euros.

Damaged lev banknotes and coins can be exchanged for euros at the BNB, according to official procedures and at the fixed exchange rate. For 12 months after euro introduction, banks are obligated to exchange levs for euros. After this period, individual banks may choose whether to continue offering the service. The BNB, however, will provide lev-to-euro exchanges indefinitely.

Business Readiness and Access to Cash

Merchants will be able to obtain euro banknotes and coins before the transition date through arrangements with commercial banks. These funds, however, must not enter circulation before the official euro changeover. Businesses are advised to coordinate directly with their banks regarding terms for early access to euros to ensure readiness for the transition.