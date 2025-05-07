Germany Forms New Coalition Government Led by Merz

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Germany Forms New Coalition Government Led by Merz

Germany has officially formed a new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following a dramatic day in Berlin. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed the 17 new ministers at Bellevue Palace, his official residence, marking the formal start of the new administration. The cabinet is a coalition made up of Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) from Bavaria, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). This new government comes into power exactly six months after the collapse of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration, which triggered early elections held in February.

Earlier in the day, Friedrich Merz was elected as chancellor by the Bundestag. His election required two rounds of voting. In the successful vote, 325 members of the Bundestag supported Merz—more than the 316 required for a majority. A total of 289 MPs voted against him, one abstained, and three votes were declared invalid. Despite the eventual win, the conservative leader had initially anticipated a clearer majority among the 630 MPs. In the first attempt, Merz received 310 votes in favor, 307 against, with three abstentions, one invalid vote, and nine MPs absent.

After securing the post, Merz was sworn in before parliament. During the oath-taking ceremony, he pledged to dedicate himself to the well-being of the German people, aiming to increase their benefits and prevent harm. Unlike his predecessor Olaf Scholz, Merz concluded the oath with the optional phrase, "So help me God," as noted by DPA.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Merz, government, Germany

Related Articles:

Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria: Public Discontent Grows with "Zhelyazkov" Government After 100 Days

As the "Zhelyazkov" government marks its 100-day milestone, public opinion has soured, with 66% of Bulgarians expressing dissatisfaction

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 14:03

100 Days In: Bulgaria’s PM Reviews Progress

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov marked the government’s first 100 days in office with a summary of key accomplishments and political challenges

Politics | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 11:49

Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

'Secret Weapon:' Zaluzhnyi Confirms the Hidden U.S.-Ukraine War Command Center in Germany!

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador to the U.K., has provided insights into the pivotal role of the joint Ukrainian-U.S. headquarters in Wiesbaden

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02

Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25

EU to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027 as Part of New Energy Strategy

The European Union has set a goal to completely cut off Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19

EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration

World » EU | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

Eurozone GDP Surpasses Expectations with 0.4% Growth in Q1 2025

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous three months, doubling the 0.2% increase recorded at the end of 2024

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 09:00

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria