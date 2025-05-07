Germany Forms New Coalition Government Led by Merz

Germany has officially formed a new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following a dramatic day in Berlin. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed the 17 new ministers at Bellevue Palace, his official residence, marking the formal start of the new administration. The cabinet is a coalition made up of Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) from Bavaria, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). This new government comes into power exactly six months after the collapse of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration, which triggered early elections held in February.

Earlier in the day, Friedrich Merz was elected as chancellor by the Bundestag. His election required two rounds of voting. In the successful vote, 325 members of the Bundestag supported Merz—more than the 316 required for a majority. A total of 289 MPs voted against him, one abstained, and three votes were declared invalid. Despite the eventual win, the conservative leader had initially anticipated a clearer majority among the 630 MPs. In the first attempt, Merz received 310 votes in favor, 307 against, with three abstentions, one invalid vote, and nine MPs absent.

After securing the post, Merz was sworn in before parliament. During the oath-taking ceremony, he pledged to dedicate himself to the well-being of the German people, aiming to increase their benefits and prevent harm. Unlike his predecessor Olaf Scholz, Merz concluded the oath with the optional phrase, "So help me God," as noted by DPA.